Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor rose to fame after marrying iconic Mexican singer and actor Vicente Fernández. Vicente often went by other names such as El Ídolo de Mexico, Chente, El Charro de Huentitán, and El Rey de la Música Ranchera. Her close ties to the late Mexican legend has made most people curious to know more about her life story.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor is best known as the first wife of Mexican singer and actor Vicente Fernández. Photo: @_vicentefdez on Instagram (Modified by author)

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor has in part been credited for the success of the late Vicente’s career. Despite their relationship facing its fair share of ups and downs, especially because of Vicente’s philandering ways, she held her family together throughout it all.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Vicente Fernández's wife Nickname Doña Cuquita Date of birth 23 July 1946 Place of birth Mexico Age 76 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Widow Spouse late Vicente Fernández Children Alejandra, Gerardo, Alejandro, and Vicente Fernández Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown

Who is Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor?

She is best recognized as the first wife of the late Mexican musician Vicente Fernández.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor rose to fame after her union to the late Vicente Fernández. Photo: @_vicentefdez and @vicentefernandez_fans on Instagram (Modified by author)

Vicente was famous for songs such as Dos Corazones, Por Tu Maldito Amor, El Ultimo Beso, Aca Entre Nos, and Estos Celos.

How old is Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor?

She was born on 23 July 1946 in Mexico. Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s age as of December 2022 is 76 years old.

Where is Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor from?

She grew up in the town of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. She is of Mexican nationality, Latina descent, and Christian religion.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s family

Not much is known about her parents or early life. However, it is known that she has at least two siblings. She has a sister named Gloria and a brother, who was acquainted with her late husband, and through whom they first met.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s occupation

While her husband’s profession is well-known, hers remain a mystery.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s spouse

Maria met her late husband Vicente through her brother, who was friends with him while they were growing up in Huentitan, Jalisco. Given his busy schedule, Vicente saw he could not give Refugio the quality time she needed, and he advised her to move on.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor met her husband Vicente through her brother for they were friends. Photo: Kevin Winter

However, the musician later realized how much he loved her, and he soon started making moves to woo her back. His efforts paid off, and they got engaged and later exchanged vows on 27 December 1963.

Marriage and infidelity allegations

Despite their deep love for each other, Vicente was rumoured to have had several affairs with several women, such as Mexican actresses Merle Uribe and Paty Navida. But the musician always denied the allegations. In one occurrence, when rambling on social media, the Mexican legend made an assertion that even he was not a saint, he had never been caught cheating.

It made most believe he implied he was not faithful to Refugio throughout his marital life. Nevertheless, Refugio never made any public statement about the cheating allegations, making most believe she chose to deal with the matter privately and off the public eye.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor’s children

Maria and Vicente Fernández were blessed with four children, one of whom was adopted. Their first child, Vicente Jr. Fernández, was born in 1963. He has followed his father’s footsteps and ventured into the music and acting industries.

Their second, Alejandro was born in April 1971. Like his father and elder brother, Alejandro has also pursued a music career and won two Latin Grammy Awards for his exemplary work. Their third child is Gerardo, who was born in 1976. Unlike his brothers, he has pursued a different career and works as a realtor. He is also into politics and grooming thoroughbred horses.

Their fourth and last born is Alejandra, who is adopted. There are many questions often asked about her, such as “Who is Alejandra Fernandez's biological father?” Although he is not known, Alejandra’s biological mother is known to be Refugio’s sister Gloria Abarca.

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor has four children with the late Mexican singer Vicente. Photo: @_vicentefdez on Instagram (Modified by author)

Alejandra works as a model and fashion designer. All their children have given them nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as of 2022.

How did Vicente Fernández die?

He passed after months in the hospital following a fall at his ranch outside Guadalajara. However, he had over the years battled other health problems, including liver and prostate cancer.

Where was Vicente Fernández buried?

He was buried in Los 3 Portillo, located 20 km off the Guadalajara-Chapala highway. The 1000-acre estate has been the Fernández Abarca family home since 1980.

Unfortunately, Vicente Fernández died in the hospital months after a fall. He was buried in Los 3 Portillo. Photo: ULISES RUIZ/AFP

Maria Del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor is best known as the first wife of the famed Mexican singer and actor, Vicente Fernández. The widow has four children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

