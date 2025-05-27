Top 15 famous people in Mexico you should know in 2025

Mexico is full of talented and influential people making a big impact in different areas like politics, sports, music, and television. Some famous people in Mexico include Claudia Sheinbaum, Salma Hayek and Diego Luna. These individuals are helping shape Mexico's cultural landscape while significantly impacting the global stage.

Salma Hayek (L), Diego Luna (C) and Javier Hernandez (R) are some of the most famous people from Mexico. Photo: Axelle, Robyn Beck, Simon Barber (modified by author)

Famous people from Mexico

To create this list of the most famous Mexicans in 2025, we analysed credible and up-to-date sources from across the web, such as IMDb, Billboard Latin, El Universal, ESPN Deportes and Forbes Mexico. We also considered their recent impact on entertainment, politics, sports, and social media.

Name Place of birth (in Mexico) Profession Claudia Sheinbaum Mexico City Politician, scientist, academic Salma Hayek Coatzacoalcos Actress, film producer Javier Hernández Balcázar Guadalajara Football player Frida Kahlo Coyoacán, Mexico City Painter Sara Ramírez Mazatlan Actor Alfonso Cuarón Mexico City Filmmaker Thalía Mexico City Singer, songwriter, actress Luis Miguel San Juan, Puerto Rico Singer, record producer Santos Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez Guadalajara Professional boxer Carlos Slim Mexico City Business magnate, investor, philanthropist Guillermo del Toro Guadalajara Filmmaker, author, artist Eiza González Mexico City Actress, singer Gael García Bernal Guadalajara Actor, filmmaker Diego Luna Toluca Actor, director, producer Karla Souza Mexico City Actress

1. Claudia Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum at the National Palace in Mexico City on 4 March 2025. Photo: Alfredo Estrella

Full name : Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

: Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Date of birth : 24 June 1962

: 24 June 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of May 2025)

: 62 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Politician, scientist, academic

Claudia Sheinbaum is the first woman and first Jewish person to serve as President of Mexico, taking office on 1 October 2024. Sheinbaum formerly served as the Head of Government of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023. Holding the highest political office in the country makes her one of the most important people from Mexico.

2. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on 15 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name : Salma Valgarma Hayek Pinault

: Salma Valgarma Hayek Pinault Date of birth : 2 September 1966

: 2 September 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of May 2025)

: 58 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Coatzacoalcos, Mexico

: Coatzacoalcos, Mexico Profession: Actress, film producer

Salma Hayek is one of the Mexican celebrities known for her roles in movies, such as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn and Frida. She was the first Mexican actress nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. This achievement helped make her one of the most famous Mexicans worldwide. Salma is also known for her work behind the scenes and her support for women’s rights.

3. Javier Hernández Balcázar

Javier Hernandez during the first half against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on 1 November 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Full name : Javier Hernández Balcázar

: Javier Hernández Balcázar Date of birth : 1 June 1988

: 1 June 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of May 2025)

: 36 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Profession: Football player

Javier Hernández Balcázar, popularly known as Chicharito, is a football player and Mexico’s all-time top goalscorer, as stated by MLS soccer. This record has made him one of the most celebrated athletes in the country’s history. Javier has played for big clubs, including Manchester United, West Ham United and Real Madrid. He currently plays for Guadalajara in Mexico.

4. Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo is a Mexican painter and the wife of Diego Rivera. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón

Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón Date of birth : 6 July 1907

: 6 July 1907 Date of death : 13 July 1954

: 13 July 1954 Age at the time of death : 47

: 47 Place of birth : Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico

: Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Painter

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter known for her bold self-portraits and emotional, symbolic art. She used her paintings to express her personal pain, identity, and pride in Mexican culture. Kahlo is famous not just for her unique artistic style, but also for being a feminist icon. She was part of the Mexicayotl movement, which sought to celebrate native Mexican culture.

5. Sara Ramírez

Sara Ramirez at the opening night party for the New Group play "The Seven Year Disappear" at Green Fig Urban Eatery on 25 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Full name : Sara Elena Ramírez Vargas

: Sara Elena Ramírez Vargas Date of birth : 31 August 1975

: 31 August 1975 Age : 49 years old (as of May 2025)

: 49 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Mazatlan, Mexico

: Mazatlan, Mexico Profession: Actor, singer, activist

Sara Ramirez is a Mexican-American actor, singer, and activist. They are best known for their roles in Grey’s Anatomy and And Just Like That. Ramirez won a Tony Award for their role in the Broadway musical Spamalot. Their success on popular TV shows and Broadway has made them a well-known figure in Mexico's entertainment industry and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

6. Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón at the Ceremony Tribute to Sean Penn during Day Two Of the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on 30 November 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Full name : Alfonso Cuarón Orozco

: Alfonso Cuarón Orozco Date of birth : 28 November 1961

: 28 November 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of May 2025)

: 63 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Filmmaker

Alfonso Cuarón is known for directing award-winning movies such as Gravity, Roma, and Children of Men. He has received numerous accolades, including four Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven BAFTA Awards. His international success and multiple prestigious awards have made him one of Mexico’s most celebrated filmmakers.

7. Thalía

Thalía at the Ceremony honouring Lili Estefan and Raúl De Molina with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on 27 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name : Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda

: Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda Date of birt h: 26 August 1971

h: 26 August 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of May 2025)

: 53 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Thalía is famous for her hit songs, such as Amor a la Mexicana, Arrasando and Piel Morena. As per IMDb, she has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. Her widespread popularity and record sales have made her one of the most famous, successful and influential Mexican artists.

8. Luis Miguel

Singer Luis Miguel at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on 7 July 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Full name : Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri

: Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri Date of birth : 19 April 1970

: 19 April 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of 2025)

: 55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : San Juan, Puerto Rico

: San Juan, Puerto Rico Profession: Singer, record producer

Luis Miguel is one of the famous Mexican singers known for his powerful voice and romantic ballads. His long-lasting success and impact on Latin music have made him a cultural icon in Mexico. Luis has won multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and is celebrated for albums like Romance and Segundo Romance.

9. Santos Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on 14 September 2024. Photo: Tayfun Coskun

Full name : Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán

: Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán Date of birth : 18 July 1990

: 18 July 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of May 2025)

34 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Profession: Professional boxer

Canelo Álvarez is considered one of the best fighters of his generation and became the first boxer to unify all major super middleweight titles twice. He has won multiple world championships across four weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight, making him a national sports hero in Mexico. Beyond the ring, Canelo Álvarez is a successful entrepreneur.

10. Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim Helu during a press conference at the Grupo Inbursa headquarters on 10 February 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Luis Barron

Full name : Carlos Slim Helú

: Carlos Slim Helú Date of birth : 28 January 1940

: 28 January 1940 Age : 85 years old (as of 2025)

: 85 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Business magnate, investor, philanthropist

Carlos Slim is renowned for his extensive holdings in telecommunications, finance, and retail through his conglomerate, Grupo Carso. As of 2025, Carlos is the richest person in Latin America, with a net worth estimated at $93.2 billion as per Forbes. His immense wealth and influence in business have made him one of the most recognised figures in Mexico.

Carlos and his family control América Móvil, Latin America's biggest mobile telecom firm.

11. Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 18 May 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Full name : Guillermo del Toro Gómez

: Guillermo del Toro Gómez Date of birth : 9 October 1964

: 9 October 1964 Age : 60 years old (as of May 2025)

: 60 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Profession: Filmmaker, author, artist

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro gained prominence for movies like Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and Pinocchio. His films often mix fantasy with real-life struggles, using monsters and creatures to explore human emotions. His creative storytelling and international success have made him one of the celebrities in Mexico right now.

12. Eiza González

Eiza González at Apple's "Fountain of Youth" premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on 19 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Full name : Eiza González Reyna

: Eiza González Reyna Date of birth : 30 January 1990

: 30 January 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Actress, singer

Eiza González is known for her roles in films like Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Ambulance and 3 Body Problem. In addition to acting, Eiza González has released two music albums: Contracorriente and Te Acordarás de Mí. Her success in both Hollywood and music has made her a well-known star in Mexico.

13. Gael García Bernal

Gael García Bernal at the "Holland" Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals held at the Paramount Theatre on 9 March 2025 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Travis P. Ball

Full name : Gael García Bernal

: Gael García Bernal Date of birth : 30 November 1978

: 30 November 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of May 2025)

46 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Profession: Actor, filmmaker

Gael García is among the famous Mexican actors known for his roles in Amores Perros, Y Tu Mamá También and The Motorcycle Diaries. He won a Golden Globe for his role in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle. Gael co-founded the production company Canana Films with Diego Luna. His powerful performances and awards have made him a key figure in Mexican cinema.

14. Diego Luna

Diego Luna at the 2025 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on 24 April 2025. Photo: Angela Weiss

Full name : Diego Dionisio Luna Alexander

: Diego Dionisio Luna Alexander Date of birth : 29 December 1979

: 29 December 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of May 2025)

: 45 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Toluca, Mexico

: Toluca, Mexico Profession: Actor, director, producer

Diego Luna is famous for his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor and Narcos: Mexico. According to Men's Journal, Diego was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2025. His international roles and recent recognition have made him one of the most famous Mexicans right now.

15. Karla Souza

Karla Souza at the closing night of Omega House Paris 2024 on 10 August 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Mike Marsland

Full name : Karla Susana Olivares Souza

: Karla Susana Olivares Souza Date of birth : 11 December 1985

: 11 December 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of May 2025)

: 39 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Actress

Karla Souza is one of the most famous actresses from Mexico. She is widely recognised for her roles in How to Get Away with Murder and Home Economics. Souza has also starred in popular Mexican films such as Nosotros los Nobles and Instructions Not Included.

In 2023, Karla won the International Emmy Award for Best Actress for her role in La Caída. Her work in both Hollywood and Mexican cinema has earned her widespread fame and respect.

Frequently asked questions

Which famous people live in Mexico?

Famous people who live in Mexico include stars like Diego Luna, Carlos Slim and Salma Hayek.

Who is Mexico's biggest hero?

One of Mexico’s biggest heroes is Benito Juárez, a former president known for defending indigenous rights, resisting foreign invasion, and leading major reforms that shaped modern Mexico.

Who is the richest celebrity in Mexico?

The richest celebrity in Mexico is boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez, with an alleged net worth of $275 million, according to Forbes.

Who are some of the famous Mexican people in history?

Some famous Mexican people in history include Benito Juárez, a reformer president, Emiliano Zapata, a revolutionary leader and Pancho Villa, a revolutionary general.

Mexico continues to showcase numerous influential figures across politics, entertainment, sports, and culture. Famous people in Mexico, such as Claudia Sheinbaum, Salma Hayek, Diego Luna, and Chicharito, leave behind legacies that inspire, motivating others to make their mark on the world.

