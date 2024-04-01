Murumba Pitch biography: Age, real name, songs, albums & more

Murumba Pitch is a South African Amapiano duo consisting of artists Khathutshelo Innocent Mongolo and Emmanuel Mathye. Since their debut, their songs have been received well by fans, contributing to their rising popularity in the Mzansi music scene. This article highlights lesser-known facts about their personal lives and career journey.

Murumba Pitch is an Amapiano duo consisting of Emmanual Mathye and Innocent Mongolo. Photo: @murumbapitchsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amapiano is currently one of South Africa's top genres dominating local airplay. Murumba Pitch are some of the stars who continue to make it a nationwide and international sensation. Their collaborations with top artists like DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo, and Buhle Sax have also contributed to their unique sound and the success of their music.

Murumba Pitch's profile summary

Full names Emmanuel Mathye (Omit ST) Khathutshelo Innocent Mongolo (Maeywon) Date of birth Emmanuel Mathye – February 24, 1996 Innocent Mongolo – July 18, 2001 Age Emmanuel – 28 years in 2024 Innocent – 22 years in 2024 Birth sign Emmanuel – Pisces Innocent - Cancer Place of birth Emmanuel Mathye – Shayandima, Limpopo, South Africa Innocent Mongolo –Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Profession Producer/DJ Social media Murumba Pitch Instagram Innocent Instagram TikTok Facebook Twitter Music streaming YouTube Spotify Apple Music

Who is Murumba Pitch?

Murumba Pitch is a South African Amapiano collective. It consists of talented artists Emmanuel Mathye and Khathutshelo Innocent Mongolo.

Emmanuel Mathye's personal life

Emmanuel was born in Shayandima, Limpopo, on February 24, 1996 (28 years in 2024). His family later relocated to Pretoria. He was raised by his mother, who he credits for his successful music career.

Overall, my childhood was pretty great. I am a man raised by my mom who really did great when it comes to molding the best man in me...My mother. If not for myself, then for my mother, simply because she believed in me from the beginning of it all, so no matter the bumpy road it has been, I keep working, hoping to achieve the better.

Mathye's passion for music started when he was young. He used to play drums in church. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are some of the artists who have influenced his love for Amapiano.

Khathutshelo Innocent Mongolo's personal life

Innocent was born on July 18, 2001 (22 years in 2024) in Nkomazi, a small town in Mpumalanga, South Africa. His parents separated when he was young, but they ensured he had what he needed. He studied mechanical engineering before deciding to change careers and pursue music.

The artist used to play drums at a local church but did not have confidence in his singing ability. His style is mostly influenced by R&B and hip-hop, which he used to listen to growing up.

Top 5 facts about Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch. Photo: @murumbapitchsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Emmanuel Mathye and Innocent Mongolo started as solo artists

Innocent Mongolo went by the name Cheez Beezy, while Emmanuel Mathye used the stage name Omit ST when they both began as solo artists, producing and DJing. They came together in 2020 after meeting in Johannesburg to form the Murumba Pitch duo.

The name 'Murumba Pitch' translates to "the sound of the drums". The Amapiano movement was just taking off in 2020, and they went with the flow, adding their unique styles and creativity. The duo attended the Soul Candi Institute of Music.

Murumba Pitch is signed to Sony Music

The Amapiano duo signed a record deal with Sony Music in 2022. The pair uploaded a video of their visit to Sony offices with the caption, "Now we are standing here only because He made us a way" and a praying hands emoji. Before joining the recording company, the duo had worked with artists like DJ Stokie, De Mthuda, Mellow & Sleazy, Daliwonga, and Kammu Dee.

Murumba Pitch albums

The duo currently has three studio albums and one EP. They released their first studio album, Obrigado, in August 2022. The 7-song album was released by Aces of Spade Records.

Their second album Horumar (translates to progress in Somali), came out in November 2022. The album has a unique combination of Somali music and South African Amapiano sound. It also has several top features, including Mellow & Sleazy, Sino Msolo, Kabza De Small, Dinky Kunene, and MJ.

The third Murumba Pitch album, Isidalo, was released in February 2024. It has 17 songs and features popular artists like Mthunzi, KLY, Boohle, Shakes & Les, Legendary P & Yumbs, Buhle Sax, and others.

The duo released their EP, New Beginnings, in January 2023. It has 6 tracks and was produced by Balcony Mix Africa under an exclusive license to emPawa Africa Limited. To listen to their tracks, you can go to YouTube, Spotify, or other music streaming platforms.

Emmanuel Mathye (L) and Innocent Mongolo (R) met in Johannesburg. Photo: @murumbapitchsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Murumba Pitch discography

The Amapiano collective has released numerous songs since debuting in the music industry. The following are some of the top Murumba Pitch songs;

Song Year Album Mali 2024 Single Wena Dali 2022 Horumar Esangweni 2022 Horumar Isoka (with Nkosazana Daughter) 2022 Single Imvula 2022 Horumar Umoya 2024 Isidalo Isisheli 2024 Isidalo Jabula 2024 Isidalo O Khokho 2023 Single Danko 2023 Single eWallet 2024 Isidalo Inhlitoyo ft Afrotraction 2024 Isidalo Deep Kinda Loving 2022 Horumar Obrigado ft Kabza De Small 2022 Obrigado Balansa ft Omit ST and Em-One 2024 Isidalo Jukebox 2024 Isidalo Chef Chenko 2022 Obrigado Yano 2022 Horumar Kulelizwe 2022 Horumar Esikhathini 2022 Horumar Basazolimala 2024 Isidalo Ngi Ready 2024 Isidalo Forever Yena 2024 Isidalo Follow Me 2024 Isidalo Khongela 2024 Isidalo Ngawe 2024 Isidalo Qhaphela 2022 Obrigado Ngiphendule 2022 Obrigado Vuka Ndoda 2022 Obrigado

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about the Murumba Pitch Amapiano collective;

Is Murumba Pitch a person or a group?

Murumba Pitch is a group consisting of two artists, Emmanuel Mathye and Khathutshelo Innocent Mongolo. They started making music together around 2020, releasing their debut studio album, Obrigado, in 2022.

Is Murumba Pitch a duo?

Murumba Pitch is a duo. It consists of South African Amapiano stars Khathutshelo Innocent Mongolo and Emmanuel Mathye.

Where does Murumba Pitch come from?

The Murumba Pitch band was formed in Johannesburg, but its members were raised in different locations. Emmanuel is a Limpopo native, and his music partner, Innocent Mongolo, hails from Mpumalanga.

What is Murumba Pitch's age?

Emmanuel Mathye is the oldest of the duo. He was born on February 24, 1996, and is currently 28 years old. His counterpart, Innocent Mongolo, was born on July 18, 2001, and is 22 years old as of 2024.

Murumba Pitch members during a previous photoshoot. Photo: @murumbapitchsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The collaboration of Emmanuel and Innocent under Murumba Pitch has been a harmonious blend of talent, creativity, and dedication, resulting in the production of captivating Amapiano music. Their art resonates with fans across South Africa and beyond.

READ ALSO: What happened to Terry Bradshaw's ex-wife Melissa Babish?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Terry Bradshaw's first wife, Melissa Babish. The couple met when Bradshaw was still a newbie in the NFL, but things failed to work out for them.

Melissa Babish is a former Miss Teenage America holder. She chose to leave the limelight after divorcing Terry. What happened to her?

Source: Briefly News