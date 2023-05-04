Lesotho-born hitmaker Malome Vector may have found fame more recently than other artists. Still, he is already making waves in the music industry, with an ever-growing fanbase and widespread commercial success that is constantly on the rise. What do we know about his professional and private life?

The star hails from the landlocked country of Lesotho. Photo: @malome_vector on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Malome Vector’s songs have become a standard on the nightlife scene, with his debut hit, Dumelang, released in 2020. So, what happened to Malome Vector? And what other hits have been made since then? Here is his profile summary before we further detail the star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bokang Moleli Nickname ‘Malome Vector’ Age Between 30 and 31 years of age in 2023 (most commonly reported) Birthplace Maseru, Lesotho Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality Basotho Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Malome Vector’s new songs have helped him gain an even wider fanbase since his 2020 hit, with massive recent hits further cementing his name as a heavyweight within local music. Malome Vector’s hit Mangoane was one of the biggest hits on his debut album and even had a video release to accompany its success. Malome Vector’s song Ya Costa is his most recent hit, just a few weeks old, yet it is already climbing the charts. Here is what else we know about him.

What is the real name of Malome Vector?

Malome Vector is the name he is best known as, but this is just his professional moniker. His birth name is Bokang Moleli.

Malome Vector’s age

There needs to be more information regarding his birthdate, so it is difficult to confirm his exact age at the time of writing. However, most articles report he will be between 30 and 31 in 2023.

Malome Vector’s place of birth

He was born in Maseru, the capital of the vast, mountainous Kingdom of Lesotho, a landlocked country within South Africa. Once he became older, he decided to leave his life as he knew it behind to chase his dreams in South Africa.

His latest hit is called ‘Ya Costa’. Photo: @malome_vector on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Malome Vector still under Ambitiouz?

The star was signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment and officially introduced to the world under the record label on 19 June 2020 under his leading hit single, Dumelang. However, the partnership has not been smooth sailing, and controversy soon followed.

He is reported to have left the label about a year ago, and has since taken them to court over ownership of his song, Ya Costa. He is only one of many artists that have had issues with Ambitiouz, and there are ongoing legal battles between former artists and the label.

What genre is Malome Vector?

According to Ambitiouz Entertainment's biography on the musician, he would consider his music genre a blend of Famo (contemporary Sesotho music, which includes the accordion and oil can drum) mixed with Afro Pop. His preferred way to make music is without genre limitations.

Malome Vector’s career

Malome Vector’s albums include just one, Karabo. The album is named after his daughter of the same name, an ode to all things that matter to him in life. The album has been well-received, featuring features from entertainment heavyweights like Sjava, Intaba Yase Dubai, Blaq Diamond, and recent newcomers.

He told News24:

The album is about my story, my hustle, which includes my family, especially my daughter. It is based on my true story and my answered prayers. I have a special relationship with everybody who is on the album. I had to call them so we could make history together because sharing a plate with people I suffered with makes me happy.

Malome Vector’s awards

He won one South African Music Award for Best Music Video of the Year in 2021. But, considering he is still a newcomer in the industry and already gaining significant traction on the scene, he seems set to take many more awards home with him.

Malome Vector’s net worth

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed net worth for the musician since he has never disclosed his value, nor has it been approved by an authority figure. But, some sources have mentioned values ranging from R400,000 to R600,000.

Malome Vector’s profiles

He has two social media accounts, Instagram and Twitter. His Instagram account can be found under the handle @malome_vector, where he has 142K followers. His Twitter account, @Malome_Vector, has 44.9K followers.

Malome Vector may be a newcomer to the scene, but judging by his overnight stardom and instant hits, he seems set to enjoy a lengthy, successful career. Keep an eye out on his socials to see what exciting project he gets up to next.

READ ALSO: Eazy-E's children and baby mothers: Meet all the 11 children

Eazy-E, one of the most prominent rappers to come out of the late 1980s and early 1990s hip-hop scene, has had a hectic personal life with an ever-growing family. To date, he has had 11 children with various women.

So, who are they, and what is their relationship with their father like today? You can find more information in the article that Briefly.co.za recently published.

Source: Briefly News