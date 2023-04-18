Global site navigation

Meet Josh Jacobs' kids: Who are they and what do they do?
by  Tshepiso Ntombela

Josh Jacobs is an American professional football player currently in the running back position for the Las Vegas Raiders. His club drafted him in the 2019 National Football League when he was still playing football for a college team. Thus, fans have developed an interest in knowing more about him, so they ask who Josh Jacobs' kids are.

Josh Jacobs' children
Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs. Photo: @iam_joshjacobs (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The football player has since squashed allegations that he fathers eight children and is expecting a ninth child. Reports have stated that Josh has one child named Braxton, a 6-year-old whose mother is Janee Brown. Is he the only kid?

Josh's profile summary and bio

Full nameJoshua Jacobs
GenderMale
Date of birth 11 February 1998
Age25 years old as of 2023
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5 inches 10 feet
Weight in kilograms100 kg
Eye colourBrown
Hair colourBlack
Marital statusUnmarried
EducationUniversity of Alabama
OccupationProfessional football player
Net worth Approximately $8 million
Social mediaInstagramTwitter

Josh Jacobs' 9th child rumours

Publications state Josh is not expecting a ninth child. The NFL player took to Twitter to refute claims that he fathers eight children and that he is expecting another child. Responding to these allegations, he posted a tweet stating that he would involve his legal team to deal with such claims.

How old is Josh Jacobs' son?

Allegedly Braxton Jacobs is 6 years old as of 2023. His birth specifics are not known. The 6-year-old was the talk of town early this year after calling 911 when he saw his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, in pain.

Josh Jacobs' baby momma

Janee Brown is the mother of Josh's son, Braxton. Not much is known about her except that she spoke positively about her son's father in an interview with KJRH. It is unknown whether Janee and Josh are in a relationship.

How many children does Josh Jacobs have?

It is difficult to tell how many children Josh has, given that various sources claim that he has four children, while one of them alleges that he has eight. None of these have been confirmed.

Which NFL player has the most children?
American football player Antonio Cromartie is a father of 14 children. Photo: @antoniocromartie31 (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Does Josh Jacobs have a family?

Josh does have a family. Besides his children, he has his parents, Lachelle and Marty Jacobs, his half-brother Christopher Jacobs and sister Shaleya Renne Jacobs. Growing up, his family experienced financial difficulties, which he has been able to help alleviate through his occupation.

Are Josh Jacobs' parents Filipino?

His mother's ethnicity is not known, but his father has Filipino ancestry through his mother. Josh's ethnicity is mixed due to his paternal grandmother.

What is Josh Jacobs' new number?

His new jersey number is No.8. This was his number when he played for a college club. The Raiders running back has since issued an apology to his supporters on Twitter because many of them had bought his No.28 jersey.

How much is Josh Jacobs' contract worth?

His four-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders is worth $11.93 million and includes a signing bonus of $6.69 million. Reports state that his fifth-year contract would have been worth $8.34 million had the initial four-year one been renewed.

Is Jacobs leaving the Raiders?

Is Josh Jacobs leaving the Raiders?
Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger
Source: Getty Images

It remains unclear if Jacobs is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders, as he has yet to sign a long-term deal with the club. A franchise tag has been placed on him to ensure he stays within the club.

This article has provided lesser-known information pertaining to Josh Jacobs' kids and reported that he only has a son known by the internet. It is unknown if his son has started school.

