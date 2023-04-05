Who is Taylin Gaulden's mother? All about NBA YoungBoy's son

Taylin Gaulden is an American celebrity child known for being the son of rapper NBA YoungBoy. At 23 years old, the Sincerely, Kentrell rapper has ten children with eight different women. How is the rapper's relationship with his son Taylin and the boy's mother?

Taylin is NBA YoungBoy's third child. Photo: @nia.babyyyy on Instagram, Scott Dudelson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

NBA YoungBoy made his professional rapping debut in 2015 and has since released several chart-topping songs and collaborated with some of the best artists in the industry. As of April 2023, he has five successful studio albums. Despite his career success, the rapper leads a controversial life with a long history of legal problems and has released several of his songs while incarcerated.

Taylin Gaulden's profiles summary and bio

Full name Taylin Marquez Gaulden Other names Tay Tay Date of birth 19th March 2017 Age 6 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Gender Male Parents Rapper NBA YoungBoy and Trinia Nia Siblings 10, nine from father's side and one from mother's side Known for Being the son of rapper NBA YoungBoy

When was Taylin Gaulden born?

The celebrity son was born on 19th March 2017 in Louisiana, United States. Taylin Gaulden's age is six years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who is Taylin Gaulden's dad?

Rapper NBA YoungBoy. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Taylin's father is NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. He was born on 20th October 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He dropped out of ninth grade to pursue music but soon found himself on the wrong side of the law for robbery and other charges. After being released, he started releasing mixtapes in 2015.

The rapper is known for songs like Bandit (2019), AI YoungBoy 2 (2019), and 38 Baby 2 (2020). He currently has five chart-topping studio albums, including Until Death Call My Name (2018), Top (2020), Sincerely, Kentrell (2021), The Last Slimeto (2022), and I Rest My Case (2023). He was signed to Atlantic Records from 2018 to 2022 before joining Motown Records in late 2022.

In March 2021, the FBI arrested the rapper on two federal gun charges. He was incarcerated and released six months later on a $1.5 million bail. He was placed under strict house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah. In July 2022, he was found not guilty on one gun charge in Los Angeles but remains under house arrest as he awaits the court hearing for his second gun charge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Who is Taylin Gaulden's mother?

The boy's mother is Trinia Nia, but little is known about her. She was born in 2000 and came into the limelight after being linked to NBA YoungBoy. Taylin Gaulden's parents were teenagers when they welcomed their son in 2017. After Taylin's birth, the hip-hop star had doubts about his paternity because they only had a one-night stand. He requested a DNA test which confirmed he was the father.

Nia and NBA YoungBoy are no longer together but try to make co-parenting work. Taylin is the rapper's third child and is often spotted spending time with his famous dad.

Trinia Nia and NBA YoungBoy welcomed Taylin in 2017. Photo: @nia.babyyyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylin Gaulden's siblings

Taylin has ten siblings, nine from his father's side and one from his mother's side. Nia welcomed her second son, Treyvion Palmer, in May 2021, but it is unclear who the father is. Other NBA YoungBoy's children are:

Daughter Nora (born in 2021) and her younger brother were born in 2022; their mother is Jazyln Mychelle Hayes, a social media influencer and model.

Son Kentrell Jr (born in January 2021)

Daughter Kodi Capri (born in November 2020)

Daughter Amani and her brother Kayden (born in July 2016)

Son Kacey (born in February 2019)

Son Kamiri (born in July 2017)

NBA YoungBoy also acts as the father of Starr Dejanee's son Kamron

Who is Kacey Gaulden's mom?

Kacey's mother is Jania Bania. She is a social media influencer and model born on 11th January 2000. She started modelling at 14 and worked with several brands, including Fashion Nova and XXL Magazine. After breaking up with NBA YoungBoy, she dated boxer Devin Haney and basketball player Dejounte Murray.

NBA YoungBoy has 10 children with eight women. Photo: Cooper Neill on Getty Images, @nbayoungboy.16x on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylin Gaulden's net worth

The boy's net worth cannot be established since he does not have a career yet, but he has a famous and rich dad. His father, NBA YoungBoy, has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2023.

Taylin Gaulden's height

NBA YoungBoy's son stands at approximately 3 feet (0.9 m). He is just six years old and may grow tall like his father, whose height is about 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m).

Taylin Gaulden is part of a large family that keeps growing on both his father's and mother's side. His father, rapper NBA YoungBoy, strives to be a present father despite the numerous legal issues he continues to face.

READ ALSO: Jonathan Majors' net worth, age, girlfriend, assault charges, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about American actor Jonathan Majors. He started acting in 2017 and is known for portraying Atticus Freeman in Lovecraft Country, villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Diamond Dame in Creed III.

In March 2023, the actor was arrested and charged with domestic assault and harassment against his girlfriend. The case is still in court, but Jonathan maintains his innocence.

Source: Briefly News