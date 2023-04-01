Jonathan Majors’ net worth, age, girlfriend, assault charges, career, profiles

Jonathan Majors is an upcoming Hollywood star who gained fame in 2020 after starring in Lovecraft Country as Atticus' Tic' Freeman. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 with a role in Loki and was later cast to play MCU villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. What is Jonathan Majors' net worth in 2023?

Jonathan Majors made his Hollywood debut n 2017. Photo: Robert Smith

Source: Getty Images

Since making his big screen debut about six years ago, Jonathan Majors has experienced a smooth rise in Hollywood. His dedication to the craft has already made him a household name. The actor has over 15 major acting credits in top-rated projects.

Jonathan Majors' profile and bio summary

Full name Jonathan Michael Majors Date of birth 7th September 1989 Age 33 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth South Barbara County, California, United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Unknown Children One daughter Siblings Two, including Monica and Cameron Education University of South Carolina School of Arts (BFA), Yale School of Drama (MFA) Profession Actor Years active 2017 to date Net worth Approx. $2 million in 2023 Height 6 feet (1.83 m)

Jonathan Majors' net worth

According to several online sources, the American actor has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. He made his professional acting debut in 2017. Jonathan Majors has an estimated annual salary of $200,000. The amount is expected to increase as he lands more roles in high-profile projects.

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan star together in Creed III (2023). Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

What is Jonathan Majors known for?

He rose to prominence after starring in the HBO series Lovecraft Country as Atticus Freeman. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the series. He later joined the MCU in 2021 after being cast in Loki and later landed the role of MCU villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He is set to star in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and other upcoming MCU films.

Majors made his screen acting debut in 2017 as gay activist Jen Jones in the When We Rise ABC mini-series. In 2019, he was cast to portray Montgomery Allen in The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

How did Jonathan Majors get into acting?

Jonathan Majors started acting while in high school as he found theatre to be his safe space. He was motivated after watching Heath Ledger's performance as Joker in The Dark Night and later started appearing in plays at the Dallas Theater Center.

Jonathan Majors' movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Creed III 2023 Damian Anderson (Diamond Dame) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 2023 Kang the Conqueror Magazine Dreams 2023 Killian Maddox Devotion 2022 Jesse Brown The Harder They Fall on Netflix 2021 Nathaniel Buck /Nat Love Loki 2021 to date Victor Timely/Time Keepers/He Who Remains Da 5 Bloods 2020 David Lovecraft Country 2020 Atticus Sampson Freeman (Tic) Jungleland 2019 Pepper Gully 2019 Greg Captive State 2019 Rafe Drummond The Last Black Man in San Francisco 2019 Montgomery Allen Out of Blue 2018 Duncan J Reynolds White Boy Rick 2018 Johnny Curry (Lil Man) Hostiles 2017 Corporal Henry Woodson When We Rise 2017 Young Ken Jones

Where did Jonathan Majors go to college?

The Lovecraft Country star attended Cedar Hill High School and later transferred to Duncanville High School, from where he graduated in 2008. He enrolled at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for his bachelor's degree studies. Jonathan then went to the Yale School of Drama, from where he graduated in 2016 with an MFA.

The Loki actor is an alumnus of the Yale School of Drama. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jonathan Majors?

The Creed actor was born on 7th September 1989. Jonathan Majors' age in 2023 is 33 years, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Jonathan Majors from?

He was born in Santa Barbara County, California, United States. Jonathan and his two siblings, Monica and Cameron, once lived on the Vandenberg military base as their dad served in the US Airforce. After their dad left them, they lived with their mother, who worked as a preacher. They moved around a lot and lived in several Texas towns, including Cedar Hill, Georgetown, and Dallas.

Jonathan Majors' daughter

The Creed star has a 9-year-old daughter who lives with her mother in Atlanta. The actor has never revealed his baby mama's identity but once said she is caucasian, and their daughter is mixed-race.

Jonathan Majors' assault charges

The Devotion actor was arrested in late March 2023 on allegations of domestic assault against his girlfriend. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

On 25th March 2023, the actor was arrested in New York City after his girlfriend accused him of domestic assault and harassment. During the hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court, Jonathan's attorney Priya Chaudhry said his client is not at fault and showed text messages that the woman allegedly sent to the actor hours after his arrest, proving he did not physically abuse her.

According to TMZ, the two got into an argument after she discovered another woman was texting Majors. The actor's identity has been kept private, and as of April 2023, the case is still in court.

Jonathan Majors' height

The Loki actor stands at 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. He has an athletic physique and is a fitness enthusiast.

Jonathan Majors' Instagram

The MCU star does not have an official Instagram account at the time of writing. There are several fan accounts that upload posts related to the actor.

Why does Jonathan Majors not use social media?

During a previous interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said he prefers to stay away from social media due to its negative influence. He likes to keep his personal life private and does not want a platform that will amplify negative attention.

Jonathan and his Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania co-star Paul Rudd. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors' net worth is expected to increase as his career in Hollywood grows. He is currently one of the quickest-rising and talented stars in the industry.

Source: Briefly News