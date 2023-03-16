Sanaa Lathan is an American actress and producer known for her role as Andrea Pratt-Bennett in Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008) and as Monica in Love & Basketball (2000). The actress has built a successful Hollywood career, but her interesting love life has kept fans talking. She has been linked to several high-profile men in the industry. Who is Sanaa Lathan married to, and does she have kids?

Sanaa Lathan is an American actress known for her role as Monica in Love & Basketball. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Sanaa started her career as a stage performer in New York before moving to California for film and television roles. She landed her breakout role as Monica in the 2000 Love & Basketball romantic drama and later starred in the box office hit Alien vs Predator as Alexa' Lex' Woods. She produced Nappily Ever After, a 2018 Netflix original, and made her directorial debut in 2022 with the movie, On the Come Up.

Sanaa Lathan's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sanaa McCoy Lathan (Her name Sanaa means work of art in Swahili) Other names SL, Nana Date of birth 19th September 1971 Age 51 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 7 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Broadway actress Eleanor McCoy and Hollywood director Stan Lathan Siblings Younger brother Tendaji Lathan Education The University of California, Berkeley (English), Yale University (Master's degree in drama) Profession Actress, producer, director Years active 1996 to present Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Is Sanaa Lathan gay?

The actress is not gay and has been in several straight public relationships. She was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Regina Hall, but she refuted the claims saying she has many close girlfriends who she considers to be sisters.

Who is Sanaa Lathan married to?

Did Sanaa Lathan get married? There is no one holding the title of Sanaa Lathan's husband at the moment. The actress previously revealed that she prefers to invest in herself rather than try to get someone to settle down with.

Who is Sanaa Lathan dating?

Is Sanaa Lathan engaged? The actress is not engaged and has not been linked to anyone in the recent past. She seems to be maintaining a low profile and keeping her personal life away from the limelight.

Sanaa Lathan's dating history

Lathan has had a fascinating dating history since becoming a famous actress in the early 2000s. These are some of the men she has been linked with.

Shemar Moore

Actor Shemar Moore on the set of SWAT. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Is Sanaa Lathan married to Shemar Moore? There are several conflicting reports about Sanaa Lathan and Shemar Moore's past relationship. The two Hollywood stars were allegedly married from 1991 to 1996 but they have never addressed it publicly.

Steve Rifkind

Steve Rifkind dated Sanaa from 2009 to early 2011. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Sanaa and the American music entrepreneur started dating in mid-2009. Steve proposed in February 2010, but they ended things about a year later, in April 2011. When the former lovers started dating, people accused Sanaa of being a homewrecker since Steve Rifkind had just separated from his wife. Steve revealed in a 2014 interview with Vlad that the actress did not break his marriage, and she is great friends with his ex-wife.

Tyrese Gibson

Lathan and Tyrese sparked dating rumours in 2008. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson and Sanaa Lathan were rumoured to be dating in 2008 after arriving at a Hollywood event together. However, they only made their relationship public in October 2014 when they were spotted having dinner together at Pizzeria Mozza in Hollywood. They were later seen at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Topanga, California.

French Montana

The Love & Basketball actress sparked relationship rumours with rapper French Montana in 2015. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

The actress was rumoured to be dating the Moroccan-American rapper in 2015 after they were spotted hanging out multiple times. Lathan made people believe they were an item when she did not deny being together with French Montana during her appearance on Big Boy in the Morning show on 92.3 L.A. She said;

You know, I don't talk about my personal life. Let's just put it this way; I am dating.

The Unforgettable hitmaker later said during an appearance on The Real that the actress is his great friend. He also addressed the rumour that he had gotten the actress pregnant, calling it crazy.

Denzel Washington

Sanaa Lathan and Denzel Washington co-starred in Out of Time, a 2003 thriller. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Actor Denzel Washington and Sanaa Lathan were romantically linked after starring together in Out of Time, a 2003 thriller film. The two had a love scene together, and people speculated they were having an affair in real life. The alleged romance raised eyebrows since Denzel was married to his wife Pauletta Washington (since 1983).

Does Denzel Washington have a child with Sanaa Lathan?

The former co-stars do not have a child together. The actress was rumoured to be pregnant with Denzel's baby following their alleged 2003 affair, but Sanaa came out to refute the claims in the February 2015 issue of Vibe.

Omar Epps

Lathan and Omar Epps dated in the early 2000s. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

The actress starred alongside Omar Epps in Love & Basketball (2000). Sanaa portrayed Monica while Omar was cast as Quincy, two Los Angeles neighbours trying to become great basketball athletes and eventually falling for each other. The two were dating in real life before being cast for their roles in Love & Basketball.

Are Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps still married?

The former Love & Basketball co-stars never tied the knot. They dated for about two years before calling it quits.

Adewale Ogunleye

Sanaa and Adewale Ogunleye during the 2008 Essence Music Festival. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

The actress dated the former NFL athlete from early 2007 to September 2008. Adewale was in the NFL for 11 seasons and played defensive end position for Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins.

Sanaa Lathan has not been lucky when it comes to love and marriage but is not entirely against the idea of settling down. She has, however, managed to build a successful career both in front and behind the camera.

READ ALSO: Everything about Scott McGillivray's wife, Sabrina McGillivray

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Sabrina MacGillivray, a Canadian elementary school teacher. She is famous for being the wife of Canadian real estate entrepreneur, TV personality and contractor Scott McGillivray.

Scott and Sabrina tied the knot in 2009 and have two girls. Scott McGillivray became a household name in Canada after producing and hosting Income Property on HGTV Canada.

Source: Briefly News