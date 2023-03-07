List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton (2023)
Sandton is an affluent and prestigious suburb located north of Johannesburg. Most of the restaurants in the commercial hub are expensive, but there are a few that people can afford without digging deeper into their pockets. Which affordable restaurants in Sandton should you visit?
Several factors make a cheap restaurant great. The eatery should prioritize hygiene and serve food that tastes great, even if variety is limited. A great customer experience will also determine if the place will have repeat customers and attract more. Many people depend on recommendations and reviews before visiting an eatery.
How do I find local restaurants?
You can rely on websites dedicated to professional travel and restaurant reviews like TripAdvisor. You will learn about the services offered and whether the restaurants have the best quality based on customer reviews. To find the best local eatery, you can also do background research and talk to people who live there or seek advice from a travel agent.
The best affordable restaurants in Sandton Square
Looking for cheap but quality eats around Sandton, Johannesburg? Here are the top 10 affordable Sandton restaurants to try when you are in the neighbourhood. The list is arranged according to customer reviews.
10. Burger King Rivonia
- Location: 60 Rivonia Road Sandhurst Centre, Sandton 2196, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 3.5/5
- Cuisine: Fast food
Burger King is a Miami-based multinational restaurant chain specializing in fast-food hamburgers. The Mzansi menu has king-size combos starting from R99: fresh off the grill, gourmet, veggie kings, whoppers, flame-grilled burgers, crispy and tender chicken, etc.
9. Popeyes
- Location: 163 5th Street Sandton City Mall, Sandton 2196, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 3.5/5
- Cuisine: Fast food
Popeyes is an international fast-food restaurant with headquarters in Miami, Florida, United States. They offer one of the best burgers and fried chicken at a lower price. Their South African menu comprises handmade strips, snack wraps & burgers, and bone-in chicken.
You can purchase three handmade strips pieces with one sauce at R33 or get 21 pieces with seven sauces at R184. Two pieces of bone-in chicken cost R34, cheesy Jalapeno goes for R52, chicken deluxe costs R44, while Slaw & Cheese goes for R52.
8. Fishaways
- Location: Banking Mall Atrium on 5th 83 Rivonia Rd, Sandton 2146, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 4/5
- Served: Seafood and fast food
Fishaways restaurants are located across all nine provinces of South Africa. Their menu consists of seafood, fast food varieties, and drinks. A large snoek & chips goes for R79 while a platter of grilled or fried fish and chips for four goes for R249.
7. The Curry Boss
- Location: 300 Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton 2191, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 4/5
- Cuisine: Indian, fast food, grill
The Curry Boss offers Indian and halal-friendly specials at an affordable rate. They serve Spit Braai from R195, dinner from R50, lunch from R55, breakfast from R25, venue services from R50 per person, and catering services from R55 per person.
6. Col'Cacchio Benmore Gardens
- Location: Shop G08 Benmore Gardens Shopping Centre, Sandton 2196, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 4/5
- Cuisine: Italian-inspired meals, pizza
If you are looking for the best affordable pizza around Sandton, Col'Cacchio restaurant is the place to visit. They also have a wide variety of Italian cuisines, including fresh insalata, pasta, desserts, antipasti, and light meals.
5. Steers
- Location: Waterfall Crescent, Sandton 2191, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Fast food
Steers is a popular fast food stop across South Africa. Their menu has chips, burgers, pork ribs, beef ribs, chicken, and ice cream. A classic bacon and cheeseburger costs R64, a full flame-grilled chicken with chips goes for R149, a single pork rack meal costs R149, while a single beef rack meal costs R179.
4. Simply Asia Cambridge Crossing
- Location: Witkoppen Road Shop L24, Cambridge Crossing, Sandton 2191, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Thai Food, sushi
Simply Asia is one of the best Asian restaurants in South Africa, with over 50 stores in the country. It also serves Thai food lovers in Zimbabwe and Botswana. Their Thai specialities include roasted duck or chicken in flavoured sauce from R86, basil and chilli stir-fry from R77, Massaman curry from R114, Thai biryani with salsa from R99, and Brinjals stir-fry from R79.
Vegetarians and vegans can also make special orders.
3. RocoMamas Grayston Drive
- Location: Corner Grayston Drive & Helen Road Shop 5A, Grayston Shopping Centre, Sandton 2090 Johanesburg
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Fast food, American cuisine, dinner
RocoMamas restaurant serves meals from as low as R29. Their menu has chicken, cheese, fries, mushrooms, pork, beef, salads, burgers, and several custom-made meal combos. Customers can eat at the restaurant, buy takeaway, or have meals delivered to their doorstep.
2. Bistro Dolce Vita
- Location: 21 West South Road Regent Apartment Hotel, Morningside, Sandton 2196, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 5/5
- Cuisine: Italian and local cuisine
Bistro Dolce Vita offers breakfast, Tapas, and lunch. Their specials menu has chicken curry served with rice and butter rot at R130, lamb stew with root veggies and served with rice, authentic Italian minestrone served with sourdough bread at R85, and traditional South African bobotie served with Chutney and desiccated coconut on the side at R130.
1. Crispy Kreme Rosebank
- Location: 5th Street Shop L56, Sandton City Mall, Sandton 2196, South Africa
- Customer reviews on TripAdvisor: 5/5
- Cuisine: Fast food, dessert, cafe
Crispy Kreme Rosebank's menu has one of the best affordable flavoured doughnuts, hot beverages, and chillers in Johannesburg. When you have birthdays, weddings, corporate events, baby showers, or sporting events, you can order custom-made doughnuts from Crispy Kreme Rosebank.
A two-tier cake stand with two dozen doughnuts goes for R100, while a 4-tier cake stand with six dozen doughnuts can be purchased at R140. Their 240ml cappuccino or hot chocolate goes for R15 while a large 480ml cappuccino or hot chocolate costs R25. You can order one of their flavoured chilled treats on a hot summer day.
Is Sandton a suburb?
Sandton is a wealthy suburban and business centre north of Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. The area is a commercial hub with several big businesses, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Sandton City shopping mall.
What areas are in Sandton?
Sandton derives its name from its two suburbs, Bryanston and Sandown. The area covers about 143 square kilometres and has several affluent neighbourhoods, including Morningside, Bryanston, and Rivonia.
The best affordable restaurants in Sandton are ideal for people operating on a budget but looking for quality food. You can visit any of the above eateries to satisfy your hunger.
