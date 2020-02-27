Peppermint crisp is an all-time South African favourite chocolate bar. One interesting fact is that it was invented in South Africa by Wilson Rowntree but it is however now produced by Nestle and sold as a chocolate bar.

What is more interesting, however, is the many ways in which this bar can be manipulated into making the most scrumptious of desserts.

In this article, we outline various peppermint crisp tart desserts all showing different ways in which you can use the chocolate bar in a matter of minutes to make amazing tarts.

Nikki Symons, owner and creative director of Sweet LionHeart, shared flavors that pair exceptionally well with peppermint crisp tart.

Tips from a baker

Nikki Symons - owner and creative director of Sweet LionHeart, an online bakery in Cape Town - shared with Briefly.co.za the flavors that pair well with peppermint crisp tart.

Peppermint crisp tart, a beloved South African dessert, is renowned for its layers of peppermint-flavoured cream, chocolate, and crushed peppermint crisp chocolate bars. To complement its refreshing minty flavour and rich chocolatey layers, you might consider pairing it with flavours such as vanilla and coffee.

Vanilla: The creamy and slightly sweet flavour of vanilla serves as a perfect contrast to the minty freshness of the peppermint crisp tart. I like to use extract or vanilla paste to get a vanilla flavour punch.

Coffee: A hint of coffee flavour can provide a subtle bitterness that balances the sweetness of the tart while adding a new dimension to the taste experience. Stir a shot of chilled espresso into your cream mixture to incorporate this flavour aspect.

How to make peppermint crisp tart

Are you looking for a very simple and easy peppermint crisp tart recipe? Then this recipe is just for you. With only four ingredients required and a very short time to get them ready, this dessert is ideal for you.

Source: foodandhome.co.za

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

1 packet of tennis biscuits

1 tin of Nestle caramel treat

250 ml of heavy cream

100 g of peppermint crisp chocolate

Method of preparation

Place 1 layer of the tennis biscuits at the bottom of a dish. Remove the caramel from the tin and place it in a mixing bowl. Mix it up for about 1 minute until it is smooth. Add the cream into a different bowl and whisk with an electric whisk until stiff peaks form. Note: Do not overwhip at this point and be very careful and slow. Add the whipped cream and grated peppermint crisp into the caramel mix. Combine the ingredients well to form a paste. Spread this mixture evenly over the layer of biscuits. Add another layer of biscuits over the caramel and cream mixture. Top this layer off with more of your caramel-cream mixture. Repeat this procedure until your mixture is over. Sprinkle the remaining grated peppermint crisp at the top and chill this in the fridge for two hours. This recipe is best served with a dollop of ice cream.s

Peppermint Crisp Fridge Tart

This recipe is ideal for those who like peppermint. If you are not a fan of very strong peppermint, then this one might not be the best recipe for you. This recipe brings out that fresh peppermint taste and makes your peppermint tart more special.

Source: thefoodfox.com

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

Peppermint essence

1 teaspoon of powdered sugar

1x360g of mint topping and filling

1 packet of Tennis biscuits

1x360g of Nestle Caramel Treat

1 bar of peppermint crisp

Method of Preparation

Pour the cream into a bowl and whisk using a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Add all the caramel and two teaspoonfuls of the peppermint essence into the whipped cream. Combine with a hand mixer until the ingredients are smooth. Add one teaspoonful of powdered sugar and the Nestle mint topping and filling into the combined mixture. Mix again with a hand mixer for the right consistency. Take the peppermint crisp and grate or crush it into small pieces. It is advisable to have some large chunks and not all of the chocolate should be fine. Take ¾ of the crushed peppermint crisp and add it to the mixture. Take a rectangular bowl and place one layer of tennis biscuits at the bottom. Pour the mixture into the biscuits. Spread it out evenly and generously. Add another layer of the tennis biscuits on top and top it off with the caramel and cream mixture. Repeat the process so that you have three layers or until the mixture is over with the cream on top. Sprinkle the remaining grated Peppermint crisp on top. Place in the fridge for one hour.

Large peppermint crisp tart with condensed milk

This version of the recipe is perfect when you are hosting guests and are trying to make a dessert large enough for everyone. It does not take up as many ingredients and time as many other desserts do and is thus cheaper. Another added advantage is that you do not have to worry about it burning in the oven!

Source: clover.co.za

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

3x250g tubs of heavy cream

2x200g packets of tennis biscuits

4x360g of Nestle caramel

3x150g of peppermint crisp chocolate (crushed/grated)

Method of preparation

Pour all the cream into a bowl. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Place the caramel in a bowl and beat it until it is smooth to loosen it and give it a better texture. Add the caramel to the cream and combine it gently. Sprinkle the crushed peppermint crisp into the mixture. Take a large dish and line it with one layer of tennis biscuits. Top the biscuits with half of the caramel-cream mixture. Add another layer of Tennis biscuits and top it off with the remaining half of the mixture. Add the remaining chunks of the peppermint crisp on top. Place it in the fridge for four hours or overnight.

Peppermint crisp tart with a twist

This is a very special recipe and it is a particular favourite for those who love chocolate. Have you been looking for a way to incorporate chocolate into your peppermint crisp tarts? Well, get your apron and start preparing your peppermint tart with a chocolate twist. First, you will be required to make the chocolate Ganache, and later on the peppermint tarts.

Source: dishoe.co.za

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients for the Chocolate Ganache

500g of dark chocolate

Half a cup of heavy cream

1 teaspoon of softened butter

1/8 teaspoon of salt

Ingredients for the peppermint crisp tart

Peppermint crisp chocolate

2 packets of tennis biscuits

1 ½ cans of Nestle caramel treat

1 litre of fresh cream

Method of preparation for the Ganache

Heat the cream and remove it from the fire. Mix in the chocolate while the cream is still hot. Let it sit for a while before mixing it up to reveal a Ganache.

Method of preparation for the peppermint crisp tart

Crush/ grate the peppermint crisp chocolate slabs. Pour the caramel into a bowl and mix it up with an electric hand mixer until it is smooth. Add 1 litre of fresh cream into the mixer and let it whip until it forms soft peaks. Pour the caramel into the cream, and using a hand whisk, combine them. It is advisable not to use an electric whisk at this point. Add in the grated chocolate and fold it in. Place the tennis biscuits at the bottom of the dish such that they fit the entire bottom. Tip : Pour some warm milk over the biscuits if you want the dessert to be ready in less than two hours. Pour the chocolate Ganache over the biscuits, you can be a bit messy and let it get to the sides of the dish, which will make the resulting dish look awesome. Place one half of the caramel-cream mixture on top of the Ganache. Add another biscuits layer, and top it off with the cream mixture. Crush the remaining biscuits and sprinkle them on top of the cream together with the remaining grated peppermint crisp.

Peppermint crisp caramel dessert

This is a peppermint crisp caramel dessert that uses milk biscuits or Marie biscuits. This is a recipe for those who would prefer sweeter biscuits in their recipe.

Source: bbcsouthafrica.com

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

1x360g of Nestle caramel

1 packet of marie/milk biscuits

1 bar of peppermint crisp tart/peppermint aero

300ml of heavy cream/cream that is suitable for whipping

Method of preparation

Pour the cream into a bowl and whip it with an electric hand whisk. Pour the entire tin of the caramel into the cream and combine it ensuring there is a smooth consistency and no lumps. Place a layer of your biscuits in a dish. Add 1/3 of the mixture on top of the mixture. Grate a bit of the peppermint crisp chocolate on top of your mixture. Add another layer of biscuits and on top of it place another a third of your mixture. Repeat the procedure until you have three layers of biscuits and caramel. Add a thick layer of grated peppermint crisp to your liking. Place it in the fridge overnight. Serve the next day and enjoy.

Peppermint Twist Cupcakes

This is another recipe for the lovers of peppermint. These cupcakes are ideal for a snack or a dessert with the family. Everyone loves cupcakes after all therefore you cannot go wrong with this recipe.

Source: bettycrocker.com

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients for the cupcakes

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

¾ cup shortening or butter

⅔ cups of sugar

5 egg whites

2 ½ teaspoons vanilla

1 ¼ cups milk

Frosting Ingredients:

5 cups powdered sugar

½ cup butter or margarine, softened

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

6-8 tablespoons milk

Method of preparing the cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place a paper baking cup in each of the 24 regular-size muffin cups. In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt and set them aside. In a large bowl, beat with an electric mixer on a medium speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/3 cup at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping the bowl occasionally. Beat 2 minutes longer. Add egg whites, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla. On low speed, alternately add the flour mixture, about one-third at a time, and milk, about half at a time, beating just until blended. Spoon 1 ½ cups of cake batter into a small bowl. Stir in ¼ teaspoon peppermint extract and red food color. Into each muffin tin, spoon 1 tablespoon of white cake batter, top with 1 tablespoon of red batter, and then top with 1 tablespoon of white batter. With a knife, draw an “S” in the batter of each muffin tin to swirl the batter. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes. Remove the cupcakes from the pans; place them on cooling racks. Cool completely for about 30 minutes.

Method of preparing the frosting

In a large bowl, beat the powdered sugar, butter, peppermint extract and 6 tablespoons of milk with an electric mixer until smooth. Add additional milk if needed until the icing is smooth and spreadable. With a tiny brush, “paint” red food coloring in a swirl pattern and top it with crushed candy canes.

Peppermint crisp tert in a jar

If you want to play around with the recipes and make the peppermint crisp tart in a cool and edgy way, then this one is for you. This recipe should go very well with kids because the jar is an entertaining addition to the peppermint crisp tart.

Source: polkadot.sqwiz.com

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

1 cup of cream

1x360g of caramel

1 bar of peppermint crisp

3 tablespoons of melted butter

Crushed cookie crumbs

Method of preparation

By adding small amounts of butter into the cookie crumbs, mix the two ingredients until the crumbs start lumping together. Place the cream in a bowl and whisk with an electric hand mixer until it forms soft stiff peaks. Add the caramel treat into the cream and combine well using an electric mixer. Add some of the crushed peppermint crisps into the mixture and fold in the chocolate into the mixture. Combine everything well. Take your jar and place about two teaspoonfuls of cookie crumbs at the bottom. This will make the first layer. The second layer will be that of the cream mixture. Add about two tablespoonfuls of it on top of the cookie crumbs and pat it down. Sprinkle a pinch or two of the peppermint crisp on top. Repeat this procedure until the jar is full with the peppermint crisp sprinkles at the very top. Refrigerate for an hour. You can top off the dessert with a mint leaf.

Peppermint Crisp Ice cream cake

Ice cream cake is heavenly on its own. Now imagine an ice cream cake mixed in with peppermint crisp. This recipe combines the decadence of ice cream cake with the delightful taste of peppermint crisp tarts and is sure not to be a disappointment.

Source: foodandhome.co.za

Source: Getty Images

Ingredients

1x200 g packets of bakers

1 packet of tennis biscuits

75 g of melted butter

2 litres of vanilla ice cream

1x360 g tin of Nestle caramel treat

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of peppermint extract

300 g of Nestle peppermint crisp

Chocolate crushed into small pieces

Method of preparation

Line a loose-bottomed cake tin with baking paper. You can grease it with butter or non-stick spray to prevent it from sticking. Place it in the fridge to chill. Take the biscuits and crush them in a food processor until you have fine crumbs. Take the butter and slowly mix it in with the crumbs until they become clumpy. Take the cake tin out of the fridge, take the biscuit crumbs and spoon them at the bottom of the tin until they are compact and return the tin to the refrigerator. Scoop out ½ of the ice cream and put it in a large bowl. Add to it the caramel and the salt. Mix to obtain a smooth consistency. Spoon the caramel ice cream mixture on top of the biscuit base. Place this in the freezer for about 3 hours until the ice cream is frozen enough for another layer of caramel to go on top. Take the remaining ice cream, let it melt and soften at room temperature. Add to it the peppermint extract and ½ of the crushed peppermint chocolate pieces. Mix this up until it is smooth. Spoon this mixture over the frozen mixture and cover it with cling film. Let it freeze for 6 hours or overnight. Once it is ready, remove the tin and peel off the baking paper. Transfer the ice cream cake to the serving platter ensuring that the biscuit base is at the bottom. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate peppermint pieces on top and serve!

Those are all the best peppermint crisp tart desserts that you can try. All of them taste amazing and you are guaranteed to love them. South African cuisine is very wide and accommodating as shown in the peppermint crisp tart recipes above, which can be tweaked to your liking. Peppermint crisp tarts are cold and therefore ideal for a hot summer day.

What is peppermint crisp tart made of?

Peppermint Crisp Tart is a popular South African dessert that typically consists of layers of Tennis biscuits (or a similar type of cookie), caramel, whipped cream, and Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars.

What is the UK equivalent of Tennis biscuits?

The UK equivalent to Tennis biscuits is often considered to be a type of tea biscuit or digestive biscuit. These biscuits share a similar texture and mild sweetness that can be suitable for creating the layers in a peppermint crisp tart.

Where does peppermint crisp come from?

Peppermint Crisp is a specific chocolate bar that originated in South Africa. It is made by Nestlé and is composed of layers of thin, crispy peppermint-flavored filling covered in milk chocolate. This chocolate bar is a key ingredient in the peppermint crisp tart recipe.

What is the history of peppermint tart?

The exact origin of the peppermint tart is not well-documented, but it has become a beloved and traditional South African dessert. The dessert gained popularity over the years, with variations of the recipe emerging. The combination of the minty chocolate flavor from the Peppermint Crisp bar, the sweetness of caramel, and the texture of the biscuits has contributed to its widespread appeal in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News