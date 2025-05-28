A content creator from Hawaii shared her journey from travelling the world to living in a KZN village as part of her mission work

The woman showed off her outfit of the day, doing a fit check while chickens roamed freely outside her window

South Africans were divided in the comments, with some questioning the purpose of missionaries in modern-day South Africa

An American woman shared a video doing a fit check in KZN while chickens roamed outside her home. Images: @gloshappymoments

Source: TikTok

A young American woman has captured attention on social media after sharing a glimpse into her life in KwaZulu-Natal, showing how her journey took her from Hawaii to doing mission work in rural South Africa.

Content creator @gloshappymoments, who regularly posts about her travels and work experiences across the country with her husband, shared the video at the end of May with viewers getting a peek into her daily life in a village. The clip shows the excited woman posing for the camera in a long flowy dress and sweater before spinning around and taking hold of the camera to show chickens wandering freely outside her house.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Lol, life is crazy! From Hawaii to Norway to New Zealand to South Africa!" as she explained her incredible journey around the world before settling in the Zulu village.

A woman from America serving as a missionary in South Africa shared a video showing her life in KZN. Images: @gloshappymoments

Source: TikTok

Fit check with feathered friends

In the cheerful video, the content creator explains that three years ago, she said yes to missions and now finds herself in a Zulu village doing a "fit check" with chickens outside her window. A fit check, popular on social media platforms, involves showing off one's outfit of the day, but her version came with a uniquely South African twist as farm animals provided the backdrop instead of typical urban settings.

Mission work involves people dedicating their lives to spreading religious teachings and providing community support in areas where churches believe there is a need. Those who accept mission work often commit to living in communities for extended periods, learning local languages and customs while sharing their faith and often providing practical assistance like education, healthcare, or community development.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

The post sparked varied responses from South African viewers, with some welcoming her presence while others questioned the continued need for missionaries in the country.

@user4118046843567 asked:

"Are you in KwaZulu Natal? 🥺"

@Sipho Ngwenya commented:

"These 'missionaries' 😂 How many churches do we have in KZN? South Africa has enough churches, we don't need tourists disguised as 'missionaries' in 2025"

@whatAzawears🧍🏾‍♀️ shared:

"Happy for you😊"

@elissia :) wrote:

"Would love to hear where you have been and all about that journey!!"

@User90876345632 questioned:

"What exactly is your mission? Haven't ya'll done enough already?"

