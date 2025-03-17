A man from the UK had Mzansi howling after he tried out a kota and loved it so much he decided to get a South African name

The gent is an artist who has visited the country many times and has expressed his love and admiration for it

Netizens across the country were entertained by the humorous clips and threw out some popular first names as some suggestions

A UK rapper had Mzansi giving him names after he said he wanted a South African name after trying out a kota. Images: officialtraileryoung

South Africans had a good chuckle after a UK man shared his first ever kota experience, inspiring him to get a South African name and surname. Netizens across Mzansi humoured the enthusiastic gent and gave him a bunch of examples of first names he could use.

Brother from another continent

The gent goes by the name officialtraileryoung on Instagram and has a storied history of spending time in Mzansi. He is an artist trying to make a name for himself in the country and has been posting his many adventures and run-ins with South African musicians. In the clip he shared, he took a few bites of the kota and stood up in amazement.

See the video below:

Great vibes in Mzansi

In the post he made, he shared the location of the place by saying:

"Let me plug 🔌 still. So, I Got this 10/10. Incredible Kota in Braamfontein, on the same block as Pedros. Trust me you’ll find it 🤝🏾"

officialtraileryoung has a lot of love for the country. In another video, he shared how much he loves eating amagwinya. In several more videos, the UK artist is seen making songs in the country and has many photo-ops with some popular South African musicians. Folks across Mzansi showed love to the UK dude and gave him many hilarious examples for some names.

The UK rapper has some music videos shot in South Africa. Image: gferrerivideo

Read the comments below:

ellisnonhlanhla said:

"It's settled Tsepho Mabuza it's his new South African name."

21023n mentioned:

"Thabo. His name is Thabo. T.London for short."

kabo_mo commented:

"Definitely giving Xhosa vibes, plus la nose ring... Also, give me my flowers sir."

i_kelli1 posted:

"I might as well follow him because this is the hundredth time he’s appearing on my FYP, try a Gatsby next."

young_a.c.e_ stated:

"First was gwinyas and now kotas next ting should be biltong and madem will change from wagwan to exe achuzz."

tbsww_clothing asked:

"Is bro really from UK? Cos he looks like someone I know from Tembisa 😂"

kiki_sekati mentioned:

"The more you replay the reel the more he is starting to look South African 😂"

