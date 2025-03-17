An American woman shared her love for South Africa's garage pies, inspiring netizens to share their favourite flavours

The clip she posted shows her entering stores to buy one of the pastries and then eating it in a car with her husband

Mzansi's netizens abroad were feeling homesick from the video and shared which fillings they loved the most

An American woman had Mzansi sharing their favourite garage pie flavours after she showed her love for them. Images: acrosstheatlantic

South Africa is home to a variety of tasty foods and the country's pies are a beloved delicacy. An American woman shared her love for the Mzansi's garage pies while eating them in a car with her South African husband.

Crumbs everywhere

The woman shared the clip on her acrosstheatlantic Instagram account, which shows her and her husband's life together. The video the woman shared began with her entering a South African store filled with different foods. She heads to the pastry section to show off all the foods she can see within the aisles.

See the video below:

For the love of Mzansi

The American woman has shared her love for South Africa and Afrikaans in several videos. She has been documenting how her learning the language has been going for sometime now. The Instagram account she posted on is shared by her boyfriend and herself. The couple has been together for over eight years and loves each other dearly judging from Instagram.

The American and South African couple has been together for over eight years. Image: Docinets Vasil

The US lady has done a lot to immerse herself in Afrikaans culture. Apart from learning the language, she has been trying to make tasty treats found in the Afrikaans culture. In between posting about the language and her baking, she shares pictures of her and her husband. South Africans loved the video and shared their favourite pie flavours.

Read the comments below:

si_sekoh said:

"You never eat pie in the car... No matter what the weather 😅"

nariema_fredericks mentioned:

"Can’t wait to go home. I love the pepper steak, and steak and kidney. You should try the pies at the farmstalls. It’s the best."

kimaynegrieshaber commented:

"I love sausage rolls. Lots of dough. Get some tomato sauce with your sausage roll 🥰"

sophialdup5 posted:

"Don't watch this when you fast. Goodness Lord, I need to repent. My heart desire at this moment is a pepper steak garage pie 🤭😁"

stephwhitaker73 shared:

"Anyone coming to Joburg, SA, try the pies at Not Bread Alone in Blackheath. They are divine. You won't want garage pies after them. Many flavours available too."

karin_c_anker said:

"Dang it. South African here living in Greenville SC, and now I am craving a good old steak and kidney pie!!! 😍😍😍"

shannon.anne.brand mentioned:

"I’m a South African living in America and I must say I miss South African food. My hubby misses garage pies so much he dreams of them 😂"

