An impressive teacher on TikTok showed people that he easily maintains discipline in his classroom

The man posted a video demonstrating how he handles his classroom as a strict teacher

Showing the men's expertise when dealing with students left many people thoroughly impressed

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A teacher on TikTok showed people that he maintains order in his classroom without a problem. The educator's demonstration received a lot of attention on TikTok, and people were amazed.

A teacher achieved discipline in his classroom without saying anything in a TikTok video. Image: @eugene_maluk100

Source: TikTok

The video of the teacher maintaining classroom discipline without a problem received 60,000 likes. Many people commented on the video, complimenting the man on his impressive ability.

Teacher maintains discipline

In a TikTok video posted by eugene_maluks100, the teacher walked to his classroom where all his students were making noise. Instead of telling everyone to keep quiet by shouting, he simply stood by the door silently while staring at them with an intimidating look. The students in the classroom eventually noticed his presence at the door, and they all stopped talking in waves.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Educators make students behave

Briefly News reported on another teacher with a similar discipline method. A woman working as an educator shared a TikTok video of how she maintains order in her classes. The lady relied on a technique that is all about body language. A clip of the teacher making an intimidating entrance in a noisy class went viral. She immediately used her infamously named "mother stare" to calm the students down.

A teacher maintained order in her classroom in a TikTok video with ease. Image: BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

In another story, teachers shared their creative discipline method for late students. To encourage students to be on time, late learned are subject to some early morning exercise. A video of the fitness session by late pupils was a viral hit as people raved about the educators' discipline plan.

SA applauds teacher's silent treatment

Many people thought the man's demonstration with his students was amazing. People complimented the man for maintaining discipline with such power.

I am Him said:

"This is what we call power."

James... commented:

"I'm sure one is sitting on an invisible chair 😭"

TyS🅾️N wrote:

"You've lived long enough to see yourself become the villain 😂😂😭"

It's_Shalo added:

"🤣😂Relatable but this got nothing on the kids here abroad 😕😂 I want this power."

mathandishukela wrote:

"My fear would be what if they don’t stop… they just see you and continue with the noise 😩😂"

Marvel joked:

"I heard 1 kid alerting them about your arrival..saying "Vhoroso"... are you Meneer Vhoroso?"

Other Briefly News stories about teachers and students

A teacher arrived at his classroom unaware that his students planned an elaborate prank on him

In another Briefly News story, some teachers decided to take part in a prank, but this time and they targeted their principal

Many South Africans were moved after seeing a teacher come to work and get a special treat from his students.

People with touched after seeing the close bond between one teacher and her students who celebrated a big purchase that she made.

Source: Briefly News