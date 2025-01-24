The new school year is in full swing, and one teacher's creative discipline method has become a hot topic online

A group of learners were made to do pushups outside the school premises to encourage punctuality

SA netizens were entertained by the fun twist on enforcing rules and some shared their school memories

A group of learners were spotted exercising outside the school premises.

Social media is buzzing with all things back-to-school, and one video is stealing the spotlight.

Learner captured working out

Just like these cool kids who got caught by their teacher for being late. The educators disciplined the kids by the moment into a fitness session.

The pupils were captured doing pushups right outside their school gates while carrying their backpacks.

It’s a healthy and unique way to send the message about being on time. The video was uploaded to the TikTok account @tabudimkhabela.

A school teacher holding a cane. Image: Stock photo

Corporal punishment banned in SA

In today's educational landscape, teachers are using creative strategies to deal with learners. Corporal punishment has been illegal in South Africa since it was abolished in 1997.

Additionally, in 2019, the Constitutional Court declared that corporal punishment in the home is unconstitutional. This further reinforces the need for alternative disciplinary methods.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People are cackling in the clip's comments section. Many are convinced after those hectic reps they will think twice before being late again.

Look at a few reactions below:

@bhekisisamdluli1122@mail.com said:

"Good morning teacher nice discipline. 🤣🤣"

@madagos shared:

"Me and my highschool buddies still have laughs about punishments we got. Those were the days. 🤣🤣🤣 Good job meneer. they will always love you for this."

@PhumlaniDeanSithole mentioned:

"This guy was a soldier. I trained with him. Big up sir."

@Sarah-Lee posted:

"Well done sir. 🤣"

@PatraMosh commented:

"Thatha teacher siyaku thanda. 💪👍💃🕺"

@mthembuj3413 wrote:

"Ibambe ngako impela angith abasashaywa. Azishe ke push up. 👌👌👌😂😂😂"

@Darling added:

"We also grew up like that. When we arrived late bezikhala. 😂😂"

