One teacher unveiled his method of discipline to his learners in a clip, and people were amazed by it.

An educator showed off his discipline method in a TikTok video. Image: @senzo_sqmtshali

Source: TikTok

Teacher says no work, no lunch, shares a video

A man who goes by the TikTok handle @senzo_sqmtshali shared a clip showcasing himself and his students in a classroom. The gentleman revealed in the footage that one of his ways of disciplining his pupils is to withhold break if their work is not done.

In the video, he can be seen sitting in front of the door while checking each student's books to see if the work has been completed, allowing them to go out for lunch. Many people thought it was a brilliant idea.

The clip became a hit on social media, generating over 74K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People voice their opinions on the teacher's method

The online community reacted to the educator's way of conducting his classroom as they took to the comments to express their thoughts, saying:

Ausi Releh said:

"But how will a child cope on an empty stomach."

Nkosiyazi Nomcebo Vi expressed:

"Best strategy ever if you see them before break."

To which the teacher responded by saying:

"Straight all of them did my work the way I wanted them to do."

Beleng cracked a joke:

"The way I love food, I would have died same time when you returned me at the door."

Momok shared:

"Accountability of actions and consequences of not delivering before deadline...I like your style, sir."

Source: Briefly News