A foundation phase teacher found a good trick to make her learners behave in class.

A foundation phase teacher tricked learners into behaving after she came up with a lekker activity. Image: @anele_tbt

Source: TikTok

Foundation phase learners can be a nightmare.

COVID babies can be tricked too

A foundation phase teacher knows how much of a nightmare her learners can be but because she prefers having her nightmares at bedtime, she came up with an idea that would make each and every one of her learners behave. The teacher came up with face painting.

Who doesn’t like face paintings? Clowns don’t answer. Anyway, the kids seem to enjoy their teacher’s cool activity and are willing to behave in order to receive the exciting reward.

Watch the video below:

Schooling made fun

School is a home away from home for children. Depending on the learners’ behaviour, the place can be strict or equally fun. Teachers also try their best to make it a warm and fun place for all pupils.

Ms T exclusively introduced a fun activity for her class in return for good behaviour. Most parents do this at home too. They give out treats to reward good behaviour which makes their kids determined to be decent humans but tantrums will be thrown here and there, it’s a children’s thing. You were that way too, amongst dirty diapers and all, I believe.

Netizens thought that the face painting was an excellent idea and commented:

@Kenna Ayanda Mbatha

"I'm buying it, thank you, naughty corner doesn't work for me anymore."

@Bullbreed dogs

"This is a awesome idea would like to try it."

@LadyTM7

"Yho my baby would not get a face paint because she has to answer her friend who was talking to her, then teacher sees me talking and says i was not behaving."

Source: Briefly News