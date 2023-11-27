A TikTok video of KwaZulu-Natal Grade 10 pupils throwing their beloved teacher a surprise party warmed hearts

The wholesome footage shows how the kids' elaborate planning for their amazing educator paid off

South African netizens took to the comments section to admire the thoughtful gesture and give the teacher his flowers

Grade 10 pupils honoured their teacher with a surprise party. Image

A heartwarming TikTok video of Grade 10 students throwing a year-end surprise party for their teacher tugged at South Africans' heartstrings.

Learners get party goodies

The footage posted by @sbahle_minnie shows the class erupting in celebration as the cherished teacher walked. They spent on goodies such as cake, cooldrinks and many other snacks, to make it a real bash.

As the teacher walked in, one learner put a golden plastic crown on his head to show he was their honoured guest.

The rest of the pupils cheered from the top of their lungs and popped balloons to create a festive vibe.

Surprise video spreads on TikTok

The video raked in 64,000 views in less than 24 hours of it being online.

Watch the video below:

SA praises high school kids

The thoughtful surprise has viewers in their feels. They gave the kids props for making the teacher's day special.

See a few comments below:

@kamagolwane_008 said:

"This is so sweet guys. He forever remains humble. ❤"

@achumz6 wrote:

"Well done kids, hope you did well on your exams too. Wishing you all the best bantwana bam. "

@mechanic075 mentioned:

"That’s so beautiful, you are clearly a good teacher to these kids."

@nosh0702 commented:

"This post deserves a trillion likes. Where is our media to witness such beauty and happiness."

@Siphesihle_Mhlongo shared:

"Ncoooh, this used to be my teacher Mr Mdluli. UsekhulileHe deserves it."

@zolekambekeni335 posted:

"Good bantwana."

@norzeeporzondi added:

"Ama2K awekho that bad.❤️"

