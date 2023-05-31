An influencer on TikTok shows the latest products from Mr Price, and the store has all the trendy items

The lady opened a package that was filled with items of convenience but at very low prices compared to competitors

Many people thought the video showed that Mr Price was improving its production to keep up with the times

A creator on TikTok made people see how amazing Mr Price is. The lady opened a package that was filled with different items from the store.

A TikTokker unboxed Mr Price's novelty items and her audience was interested in more. Image

Source: TikTok

Well Mr Price is known for its clothing, the shop is now extending into different items. The lady showed how the shop now sells unique items.

Mr Price haul of novelty items goes TikTok viral

An influencer @lifeoftm received a PR package from Mr Price. The lady received items such as a lunch box with cutlery, a fanny pack, pencil cases and more handy items. Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by Mr Price goodies

Mr Price continues to grow in popularity on the socials. Many people thought Mr Price was going above and beyond with their products to keep up with Typo and Shein. Online users ask for more information about the products she opened.

Chlo wrote:

"Mr Price is doing the most these days."

Jaden exclaimed:

"Typo dupe"

Jenna McIntyre

"I have that puffer bag, it’s so nice for work!!"

Quadirah Adams commented:

"I want it all wat was the total. Everything is so cute ."

BonitaB said:

"Mr Price is giving Shein vibes."

Justlooking added:

"Ooooh Mr Price looking like the next Typo "

