A woman went on a shopping spree, and she said all her purchases with her tik-tok followers

The lady was happy to show off some of the good bargains that she managed to get at South African stores, including Jet, Edgars and Mr Price

The woman's comments were filled with people who were happy to know that they could find good deals at some stores

A fashion influencer on TiK ToK had people interested in her latest shopping activities. The woman went all out for winter and got some warm items from Mr Price Jet and more.

A fashion lover on TikTok shopped at Mr Price, Edgars, Jet and other shops. Image: @_0_mgthefirst

Source: TikTok

The video got over 12 000 likes, as it provided helpful information. Many people in the comments insisted they wanted to see her wearing the clothes.

TikTokker shows items on a bargain from Mr Price and more

@_0_mgthefirst on TikTok shared her wise purchases from some of the best stores, according to BusinessTech. In the video, she showed that she bought Edgar's boots at 50% off for R300 from R600. She also bought a huge winter coat for R400 from Jet. Watch the rest of the purchases below:

Creators followers beg to see more items from shopping trip

People enjoy seeing what others purchase from stores. Online peeps' wishes were granted when the lady posted a second video of her trying on the clothes to show how they fit. Read what some people had to say about her buys:

Yolanda Magagula commented:

"Wow I really enjoyed this and I got ideas on how to style my clothes ❤️"

user2186099929031 commented:

"No but why was everything Fire when it was on you!? This was a fun TOH."

Zinhle Perfect commented:

"I’m running to jet for that coat! "

Emma Hazelwood commented:

"Ackermans has some really good stuff this season!"

The Slay Queen Boutique commented:

"I love a good haul! new follower alert!❤️would love a shout out"

Lady plugs peeps on clothes to buy at Mr Price for winter, SA loves her taste

Briefly News previously reported that a woman visited Mr Price and showed people bargains that they could get. This video was helpful to those who are planning for the upcoming season change.

The video got thousands of likes on TikTok. People left comments and gave their opinions about the clothing items.

Many people love to see others' fashion tastes. Online users admitted that they needed the video as a shopping guide.

Source: Briefly News