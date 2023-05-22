A young woman took to social media to show off some trendy fashion items she found at a Jet clothing store

The fashion influencer showed several winter clothing items and shared that they were on a 30-50% off sale

South African netizens were left divided as some peeps loved the haul and others responded with questions

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Winter has arrived and peeps are looking for some good bargains when shopping around for warm clothing and fashion pieces.

Some South Africans couldn't believe Nicole's winter finds from Jet. Image: @nicolewocke_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One young woman, Nicole (@nicolewocke_) who prides herself on being 'boujee on a budget' took to TikTok to share a video of some marked-down fashion faves she found at Jet at Sandton City Mall.

In the clip, Nicole is seen trying on different warmwear items including a teddy coat for R209, a graphic sweater for R130, a reversible jacket for R499, a hat for R109 and a sleeveless jacket for R359.

She captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"JET CLOTHING HAUL!! Guys they have a 30-50% off sale right now. I know you love these teddy coats so let me plug you and they're R200 with the 50% off ."

South Africans react to the clothing haul

Clothes can be very expensive. Everyone loves a good deal when it comes to shopping for some much sought-after fashion faves. Nicole's online audience was left divided upon viewing her clothing haul as some absolutely loved it, and others claimed they had never seen such items at the said retail outlet.

Nirvana commented:

"See the problem is, I think the clothes are gonna look exactly the same on me :')."

@yummy27 replied:

"Why do our jet never have these clothes just old stock."

Kayla Jansen commented:

"Hi, are you sure it’s 30-50% off? When I was at Jet on Friday it was R30-R50 off."

Mushfiqha Breda responded:

"The black puffer is my fav still. have been getting compliments when I wear it."

leanca scott wrote:

"The Jet I go to never looks this full. Always a lot of nothing! #bluerouteMall."

Ntozie24 replied:

"I was at jet today I didn't see any of these clothes‍♂️."

DaintyD remarked:

"You always make the clothes look good on it won’t look the same when l try it ."

Phiwe reacted:

"Yaasss."

kaymore221 asked:

"Which Jet is this?"

Domestic worker gets spoiled with winter goodies by the kind employer in a heartwarming video

The winter chills are here and everyone is grabbing their warmer clothes and coats to keep warm.

Mzansi's favourite helper, Thembi Ubisi, was not left in the cold thanks to her friend and employer, Kiki, who treated her to some much-needed warm-wear goodies after complaining about being cold.

A video posted on TikTok by Kiki shows Thembi explaining that she's been feeling cold before Grobbie, another household employee, walks in with a shopper bag and shoe box.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News