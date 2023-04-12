A woman went to PEP and tried on clothing that made people think they needed to visit the shop as soon as possible

The lady shared the video on TikTok, and it was useful content for fashion enthusiasts on the platform

People were surprised to see what PEP stores had to offer when it came to the clothing section

A TikTok creator went to PEP and found some gems. The lady tried the clothes and blogged about it.

A woman went to PEP clothing and showed people the items they had on offer. Image: TikTok/@nicolewocke_.

Source: UGC

The TikTokker's viewers were grateful for the shopping hints, and the video got hundreds of likes from entertained people.

TikTok fashion creator advises people on what to buy at PEP clothing

A woman on TikTok, @nicolewocke_, showed people PEP's clothing variety. She showed denim skirts, hoodies, trainers, and more being sold at a bargain.

Watch the video:

South Africans interested in PEP clothing haul

Many people said they were interested in seeing what PEP had to offer. Online users are often fascinated by people's shopping hauls, and this one was a hit.

THE BUTTON PRESS commented:

"Love how you styled everything too. Thank you and this was gold."

Selwydine commented:

"Never underestimate the power of PEP."

loekiestrydom415 commented:

"Love your style."

SinethembaNtuli35 commented:

"That cream jacket."

Peggy Verster commented:

"You make everything look good."

Shay commented:

"After seeing this video I'm running to Pep."

oiliemackerel commented:

"Really not bad! You did it justice."

Lady struts in Mr Price high heels, SA ladies give honest reviews

Briefly News reported that many ladies complained about how painful Mr Price's heels could be. One woman on TikTok shared her experience after buying a pair of boots from the clothing store.

The video has many people feeling the pain as they could relate to her uncomfortable stride. Other Mr Price customers shared their thoughts about the store's shoes.

Source: Briefly News