An energetic man and his girlfriend went viral on TikTok for dancing to amapiano while dressed up as schoolkids

The dancing pair were in their school uniforms as they turned up to a TikTok sound with a lit routine

The dance video attracted lots of attention from people, and many could not stop crushing over them

A cute couple acted like they were going to school and stopped for a dance break. The lovebirds looked like they were having the time of their lives.

A young man was dancing with his girlfriend to amapiano, and many people loved the video. Image: TikTok/@jaymondy

Source: UGC

The video got half a million likes as people couldn't get over how cute they looked. People applauded the pair's energy while dancing to Hwiralang by Emkay.

Adorable boyfriend and girlfriend dance together before school

In a video by a TikTok creator, @jaymondy was dancing with his bae. The pair can be seen dancing up a storm in their school uniforms. Watch the video below:

TikTok users sing couple's praises over dance video

People always enjoy seeing young people dance. Netizens showed support for the young couple in the video.

Morris Digo commented:

" Ouko, do it again do it again. Spinning the leg up. I want to see something."

paul29 commented:

"Ohoho...broh j.nkama nakuona ulivyo kuw primary."

Beauty_theméloman(j_beauté.) commented:

"Damnnnnnn, wow."

Buffy Franks268 commented:

"Gosh, you two make me smile."

baebless42 commented:

"I love you two so much."

