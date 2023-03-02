A South African student decided to dance to amapiano, and she got attention while showing off what she looked like out of uniform

The amazing dancer showed off some complicated footwork to a song on TikTok, and it was all effortless

People complimented the young girl's skills as they were impressed by how easy she made it all look.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A South African high school pupil went viral on TikTok. The young girl from Cape Town showed off some fantastic dance moves to people on the platform.

A south African schoolgirl in Cape Town did some amapiano dance moves and went viral on TikTok. Image: TikTok/@jennajacobzzzz

Source: UGC

Online peeps could not get enough of the amapiano banger she danced to. TikTok users flooded the comments for a young up-and-coming choreographer.

Schoolgirl impresses with her dance moves on social media

A video by @jennajacobzzzz shows the young schoolgirl dancing. The pretty schoolgirl danced to Ice Beats Slide by Area 41 feat in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

South Africans praise Cape Town schoolkid's impressive moves

Mzansi loves to dance, and people could not stop complimenting the pupil. Many peeps praised Jenna for delivering a smooth dance routine.

Katleho Raphasha commented:

"People can really dance out here."

Ayoolexy commented:

"I love your videos when you started watching it, love you and your videos and your vibe."

Nicholas commented:

"Girl looks fly."

mila_kyla_200*

"The aim is not to sweat. Tell them boo."

Ntandokazi commented:

"The aim is not to sweat, she killed it."

Ty commented:

"That little back kick man."

dri!A commented:

"Killed it with minimal effort."

Wylizzle commented:

"That kick went to private school."

Kid wins 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge, SA in awe of her facial expressions

Briefly News reported that South Africans were thoroughly amused by a kid who did the Kilimanjaro dance. In the video, the child is accompanied by an older guy.

People applauded the little girl's performance of the song Kilimanjaro. Many declared that the kid was one of the best at participating in the dance challenge.

A video posted on TikTok by @demarco__hm shows a child doing the Kilimanjaro dance flawlessly. The kid repeated the challenge in other videos multiple times, and many people continued wanting to see her execution of the dance routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News