TikTok creator Jessica Mashaba decided to show people how to do a viral dance that took over the social media platform

The dancer showed people the key to achieving the necessary movement for the Bhebha dance trend

People were in stitches as they watched the video and dubbed the creator a genius for sharing the hack

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jessica Mashaba let people know how to do a viral dance challenge. The creator proved that one of the most viral dance challenges could be achieved with one simple trick.

Jessica Mashaba showed people that anyone could do a TikTok dance with one simple trick. Image: jessicamashaba20

Source: UGC

The video of Jessica Mashaba got over 50 000 likes, and people could not believe how easy it was to do the dance. Many people expressed their gratitude to Jessica.

TikTok user Jessica Mashaba reveals key to nailing Pretoria dance challenge

TikTokker Jessica Mashaba assured people that a straightforward trick could help achieve the Bhebha dance. In the video, she advises people to unbutton the front of their jeans or skirts to achieve the necessary "recoil" for the dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch her demonstration below:

TikTok users grateful for dance step

Many people admitted that they wondered how the creators could do the dance. The Bhebha dance challenge took South Africa by storm, and people wanted to know how to nail it.

@prudencewagamaleka22 commented:

"To think I already tried the trick but ago direge."

@lipha_nkombisa commented:

"Girl you ate that."

@mag_mak_ commented:

"I get the pants neh, mara the other things won't move hle."

@kalliewiththecurls commented"

"Lmaooo, thanks for the tip sis!"

@deemandavha commented:

"The pants really doing the trick, but the kick."

"Turning into Doja Cat": Lady with buzzcut does Bacardi dance, has SA drooling

Briefly News reported that a TikTok dancer went viral after participating in a local trend. The lady did what has come to be known as the Bacardi dance.

People could not get enough of her video and flooded the comments to rave over her moves. Many online peeps told the lady she completely nailed the trending dance challenge.

Mzansi has been enjoying the Bacardi dance, and people could not get enough of the lady's dance. People could not stop raving about how gorgeous Jessica looked in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News