Bridgeton Season 3 will premiere, and there was a special red carpet-event in Johannesburg to celebrate

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 event had actress Connie Chiume, Thando Thabethe and more in attendance

A few local celebrities stood out, including Brown and Blue Mbombo's dresses, and were compared to Nigerian stars who dressed up

Bridgerton Season 3 will be released on Netflix in 2024. There was a red carpet event in Johannesburg to celebrate the Netflix series' return.

'Bridgerton' red carpet looks by Thando Thabethe and the Brown and Blue Mbombo compared to Nigerian celebrities who were in Johannesburg. Image: @thando_thabethe / @mbombotwins

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe, Brown and Blue Mbombo, and more, attended the Bridgerton event dressed to the nines. Guests were meant to dress on theme with the Bridgerton series, and people had a lot to say about the outfits on display.

SA celebs show up in Bridgerton red carpet looks

The Bridgerton Season 3 event was the perfect time for celebrities to pull out their best gowns. Some X users were impressed by Brown and Blue Mbombo. A fan of the Mbonbo twins declared that they always represent South Africa well since celebrities from other African countries attend.

Musa Khawula roasted Thando Thabethe's dress. The radio presenter was criticised because of a misshapen birdcage dress. See the post below:

Seasoned actress Connie Chiume looked lovely in plum. Businesswoman Charity Baaitse and Actress Dineo Moeketsi were some of the familiar faces from South Africa who were in attendance. See what they wore below:

SA celebs compared to Nigerian stars

Some people confidently declared that Blue and Brown Mbombo are often the best-dressed South Africans on the Bridgerton red carpet. Netizens disagreed and shared their opinions about the different looks the celebrities wore.

@_Gelo01 said:

"They still didn't save us! Nigerian girlies had us for supper and left no crumbs!"

@FifiRefLucsM did not like the Mbombo twins' look

"If we remove the Tiaras and gloves, its giving bana ba Ntate on their lobola day."

@Opokuaaaaa asked:

"What kind of save is this?"

@zintle_msutu gushed:

"Oh Blue mababe. They look stunning."

@itsthemba_applauded:

"They just get it, all the time! This is what a typical Nigerian woman will wear to a wedding. Go and come back next year."

@ora_molokwane agreed:

"They never miss."

