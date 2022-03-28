Outspoken, controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on the trending Netflix event A Bridgerton Affair

Mazwai said the event, which was hosted by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, is a disgrace to Africa and Africans

Peeps felt that Mazwai was jealous that she was not invited to the glamorous event, which was attended by many local celebrities

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ntsiki Mazwai is never one to bite her tongue. The poet and singer has made a name for herself for speaking her mind despite the consequences.

The controversial star recently made some not so good remarks about the just-ended Netflix soirée. The streaming platform hosted the event to celebrate the release of Bridgerton Season 2.

Ntsiki Mazwai has rubbished claims that she blasted those who attended the Netflix event because she was jealous. Image: Getty Images and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: UGC

Reacting to the event, which topped Twitter trends over the weekend, Mazwai said those who attended the event are supposed to be embarrassed, reports TimesLIVE.

She tweeted: "Did white people have Black Panther theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users felt Mazwai made the nasty remarks because she was envious of those who attended the event. She, however, rubbished the claim saying that she was not jealous. She wrote:

"So vele you think we are jealous of playing dress-up to look like Europeans? Really?"

She went on to say that she had no desire to be "one of us" but she was just wondering why African celebrities would hold an event to celebrate the European culture. She added:

"Yes, I'm dying to dress like a European... You're right... I'm just jealous."

Mohale, Nadia Nakai, Connie Ferguson & more dress to kill at Bridgerton Affair hosted by Zozibini Tunzi

Briefly News previously reported that South African celebrities stepped out dressed for the nines to attend an event organised by Netflix to celebrate the release of Bridgerton Season 2. The star-studded event was hosted by Mzansi's favourite queen Zozibini Tunzi who looked like a million dollars in her David Tlale outfits.

The theme of the glamourous event was 'A Bridgerton Affair with an African Flair', and yes, the local stars understood the assignment.

Hostess and queen Zozi Tunzi proved that she is the queen of the universe when she effortlessly channelled Queen Charlotte, HeraldLIVE reports.

Source: Briefly News