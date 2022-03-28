Mzansi's "who's who" stepped out draped in their most delicate gowns to honour the invite of Zozibini Tunzi to a glamourous event

Dubbed A Bridgerton Affair , the event was to celebrate the second season of Netflix's trending series, Bridgerton

Stars such as Connie Ferguson, Khanyi Mbau, Toke Makinwa, Zakes Bantwini and Thando Thabethe attended the soirée

South African celebrities stepped out dressed for the nines to attend an event organised by Netflix to celebrate the release of Bridgerton Season 2. The star-studded event was hosted by Mzansi's favourite queen Zozibini Tunzi who looked like a million dollars in her David Tlale outfits.

Mohale, Nadia Nakai, Connie Ferguson dress to impress at the Bridgerton Affair. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The theme of the glamourous event was 'A Bridgerton Affair with an African Flair' and yes, the local stars understood the assignment.

Host and queen Zozi Tunzi proved that she is the queen of the universe when she effortlessly channelled Queen Charlotte, HeraldLIVE reports. According to the publication, the former Miss Universe arrived at the event in a chariot alongside comedian Donovan Goliath, who was dressed as the queen's bodyguard, Brimsley.

Happiness Ever After star Nambitha Ben Mazwi also stood out with her stunning gown. According to ZAlebs, the star's dress represented the country's heritage. Describing her dress, Nambitha said:

“The Queen said, bring some African flair… I brought my whole lineage.”

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson proved that she is a queen both on and off the screen. The Queen star looked like royalty in a maxi gown.

Nigerian socialite Toke Makinwa left onlookers green with envy with her Gert-Johan Coetzee maxi ballgown.

Rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai looked stunning in a maxi dress. The star took to her Instagram page to give a shout-out to the designer, saying she was made to "feel like an African Queen."

Actor Mohale Motaung channelled his African royalty with a colourful African print outfit complete with a crown.

