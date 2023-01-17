20 best affordable and cheap cars in South Africa in 2024

Different people consider different factors when making a car purchase. The cost of a vehicle is one of the biggest considerations, followed by specs and features. Owning a car is a necessity rather than a luxury in present-day South Africa. Therefore, many people are searching for the most affordable cars in South Africa for convenience.

The launch of the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. S-Presso mini and the launch of Renault Kwid in India. Photo: @Vipin Kumar, @Prashanth Vishwanathan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans buy new cars as opposed to importing used ones from other nations. This is because the nation has policies that protect local industries. Fortunately, there are many brand-new and affordable cars in South Africa today. As a result, many families have at least one car.

Most affordable cars in South Africa

Are you looking for cheap brand-new cars in South Africa in 2024? Check out this list of reasonably-priced and beautiful vehicles to consider purchasing this year.

20. Nissan Micra Active – From R294,900

The Nissan Micra is one of the small cars in SA with pretty affordable price tags. You can get one from R294,900 for the base model.

The model is fitted with key safety features as standard. Other important features are start-stop, headlights with auto hazards, and a multi-function steering wheel. Besides, this vehicle has good looks after undergoing a mid-cycle refresh recently.

19. Honda Brio/Amaze – From R231,200

A white Honda Brio. Photo: @andrigntr

Source: UGC

The Honda Brio/Amaze is one of the cheap and affordable cars, especially for small families or single persons. Honda started producing this model in 2011, and its retail price starts from R231,200 for the base model.

The Honda Brio/Amaze is a small hatchback categorised as an entry-level model. It falls right under the Honda Fit model. Besides being economical on fuel, it is easy to maintain.

18. Ford Figo Freestyle – From R226,700

If you are looking for affordable student cars, consider the Ford Figo Freestyle. A unit has a price tag of about R226,700 for the base model.

This cross-hatch model has a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a five-speed manual gearbox.

17. Hyundai Grand i10 – From R214,900

The Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the most affordable vehicles in SA, with a price tag of about R214,900 for the base model. The highest trim level goes for about R291,900. If you are specifically looking for cheap used cars, you can get a second-hand model at a much lower price.

Key features in this model include power windows, a rear parcel tray, and a front room lamp. This small hatchback is also economical in fuel consumption and is low maintenance.

16. Kia Picanto – From R209,995

A yellow Kia Picanto. Photo: @andrigntr

Source: UGC

The Kia Picanto, also known as Kia Morning, is a city car that has been produced since 2003. It is among the most economical cars in contemporary South Africa.

The car has over ten trim levels with a one-litre or 1.2-litre engine. The base model is manual and has a recommended retail price of R209,995. Higher trim levels attract more charges. If you are looking for cheap second-hand cars, you can consider getting a Kia Picanto from someone disposing of a used one.

15. Suzuki Ignis – From R208,900

In 2000, Suzuki unveiled the Suzuki Ignis. It is a crossover-styled city car. Initially, it was marketed as a subcompact car to replace the hugely popular Suzuki Cultus.

It was restyled as a crossover-styled city car in 2016. Today, a brand-new Ignis goes for about R208,900 for the base model.

14. Toyota Agya 1.0 – From R196,100

A black Toyota Agya. Photo: @blacky.3nr

Source: UGC

Toyota has established itself as a reliable brand. If you are looking for an affordable Toyota vehicle, the Agya is worth considering.

This vehicle has a three-cylinder, one-litre petrol engine that produces 53kW and 93Nm of torque. The standard model has a five-speed manual transmission system and retails for about R196,100.

13. Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA – From R194,900

A grey Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA. Photo: @autos.vasquez

Source: UGC

The light and compact Suzuki Celerio has a 1.2-litre petrol engine that offers high output. It also boasts of exceptional fuel consumption. Driving this car is a breeze, especially on city roads and highways.

The standard model has a manual transmission system. It has a starting price of R194,900, making it ideal for students and small families.

12. Suzuki Swift – From R194,900

A white Suzuki Swift. Photo: @swift_ind

Source: UGC

The Suzuki Swift is a good-looking small vehicle that strikes a balance between power and maintenance costs.

It comes standard with a two-year or 30,000-kilometre service plan and a five-year or 200,000 kilometres promotional warranty in South Africa. It has a retail price of R194,900 for the standard model.

11. Suzuki Dzire – From R193,900

The Suzuki Dzire shares its platform with the Suzuki Swift but is a sedan. As a result, the price gap between the two models is pretty small.

The standard Dzire model comes fitted with a 1.2-litre engine and has a manual transmission system. It goes for about R193,900.

10. Mahindra Bolero – From R192,999

The Mahindra Bolero is a powerful pickup that offers great comfort. It is low maintenance and economical in fuel consumption. Its standard model comes with a rear-wheel drive configuration, and its price tag starts from R192,999.

9. Renault Triber 1.0 Expression – From R192,465

Renault officials pose for a photograph while unveiling the Triber during a news conference at the 2020 Auto Expo in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: @Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Renault Triber 1.0 Expression is a mini multi-purpose vehicle with standard three-row seating. It is among the most popular and cheapest mini MPV models in the country.

Many people purchase it because it can accommodate large families. The standard model goes for about R192,465.

8. Hyundai Atos – From R190,900

The Hyundai Atos is one of the small and affordable cars in South Africa. It offers a variety of features that are perfect for everyday driving.

With its small size and fuel efficiency, the Hyundai Atos is perfect for city and highway driving. It has a low price that makes it a good choice for people on a budget. With about R190,900, you can get the standard Atos model.

7. Renault Kwid Expression – From R177,999

Renault launches Kwid with 1.0L Smart Control Efficiency (SCe) Engine in New Delhi, India. Photo: @Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Renault Kwid Expression comes with a one-litre, three-cylinder engine that runs on petrol and is fuel economical. It has a retail price of R177,999 for the standard model.

The Kwid Expression has become incredibly popular due to its high ground clearance. It is ideal for people who enjoy taking road trips and those who use off-roads often.

6. Mahindra KUV 100 – From R172,999

The newly launched Mahindra eKUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, on 5th February 2020, in Greater Noida, India. Photo: @Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Source: Getty Images

The Mahindra KUV 100 is among the most affordable automatic cars in modern-day South Africa. This little car has amazing fuel efficiency, is comfortable to drive, and has an impressive design. With about R172,999, you can get yourself a Mahindra KUV 100.

5. Volkswagen Up - From R169,900

The Volkswagen Up is designed for city dwellers. It is ideal for single or married people with small families.

This model was unveiled at the 2011 International Motor Show in Germany and has become one of the most popular vehicles in South Africa. Its retail price starts from R169,900.

4. Datsun Go 1.2 - R162,950

The Datsun Go 1.2 has a fuel economy of about 5.5 litres/100 kilometres. It is fitted with two airbags and an anti-lock braking system. It is also comfortable and ideal for small families. With about R162,950, you can own a Datsun Go 1.2.

3. Suzuki S-Presso - From R162,900

Members of the media take photographs of an S-Presso mini sports utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the Auto Expo 2020 in Noida, India. Photo: @Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloombe

Source: Getty Images

Suzuki S-Presso is among the affordable SUV cars in South Africa. This model received a facelift recently, so it boasts of good looks. Its performance and comfort are also impressive.

With a starting price of R162,900, this model is ideal for first-time car buyers. It is available in a five-speed manual or five-speed manual transmission system.

2. Baic D20 – From R149,990

In April 2017, the Baic D20 was released for sale in South Africa. The D20 comes in both sedan and hatchback options. This compact hatchback/ sedan has a starting price of R149,990 for the base model. Higher trim levels run up to R209,990.

1. Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo – From R132,995

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors on the driver seat of the all-new 'Bolt', the company's sporty new hatchback in India. Photo: @Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

The Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo was unveiled at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo. The sedan version is the Tata Zest, while the Bolt is a hatchback. Both share the same platform.

The car is sold in South Africa through Accordian Investments (Pty) Ltd. The base model attracts a buying price of R132,995.

Recap of the most affordable cars in South Africa in 2024

Rank Model Starting price 1 Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo R132,995 2 Baic D20 R149,990 3 Suzuki S-Presso R162,900 4 Datsun Go 1.2 R162,950 5 Volkswagen Up R169,900 6 Mahindra KUV 100 R172,999 7 Renault Kwid Expression R177,999 8 Hyundai Atos R190,900 9 Renault Triber 1.0 Expression R192,465 10 Mahindra Bolero From R192,999 11 Suzuki Dzire R193,900 12 Suzuki Swift R194,900 13 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA R194,900 14 Toyota Agya 1.0 R196,100 15 Suzuki Ignis R208,900 16 Kia Picanto R209,995 17 Hyundai Grand i10 R214,900 18 Ford Figo Freestyle R226,700 19 Honda Brio/Amaze R231,200 20 Nissan Micra Active R294,900

Which are the most affordable cars in South Africa?

The most affordable car models in the country include the Tata Bolt 1.2 Turbo, Baic D20, Suzuki S-Presso, Datsun Go 1.2, and Volkswagen Up. The prices for brand-new models are relatively affordable. However, if you want even cheaper models, look up the SMD cheap cars site for auctions.

Which car should I buy as a first car in South Africa?

Your first car should be determined by your budget and needs. If you are looking for small and cheap cars, check out the top 20 explored in the list above.

Are SMD cars legit?

SMD is a reliable car-selling platform in South Africa. Buyers and sellers should look up the site to find cheap SMD cars and their prices.

Have you been searching for the most affordable cars in South Africa? Check out the models above for more details. Always do your due diligence before purchasing a car to avoid losing money to con artists.

READ ALSO: A list of the best transport companies in Gauteng

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the best transport companies in Gauteng. One of the most important sectors in Gauteng Province is transport and logistics. There are numerous market players operating in the province.

Transport companies in Gauteng provide a wide range of services, e.g., road transport, air freight, sea freight, and storage. Some of the best transport firms are publicly owned, while others are private entities.

Source: Briefly News