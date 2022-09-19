Given that many double cab bakkies are used for recreational purposes and are often used in urban areas where automatic transmissions make driving easier and less stressful, the trend towards automatic transmission is understandable. The machine makes it very easy to tow and head into the wild, making it a smart purchase for anyone with an active lifestyle. Like every other product, the machine varies in price depending on its brand. So which is the cheapest double cab bakkie in South Africa in 2022?

If your budget does not reach the amount listed for the premium double cabin, there are several other far more affordable options to choose from. The article will provide a list of the most affordable bakkies right now.

Which bakkie is the cheapest in South Africa?

Double cab bakkies have proven to be very efficient in carrying both people and commodities, and they look stylish. Depending on how much you have, you will have to choose among the various brands and models. Here is a list of the cheapest double cabins and their prices according to cars.co.za and Auto Trader.

1. GWM Steed Double Cab

With a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a responsive 6-Speed manual transmission, the Steed 5 is capable of just about anything. Boasting an impressive 110Kw of power and 320Nm of torque, the 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive are for the more adventure-inclined.

What is the most affordable bakkie?

Torque is rated at 320Nm/1,400-2,800rpm paired to a 6-Speed manual transmission. The Steed 5 Double Cab boasts the perfect balance of both comfort and capability. You can relax in style with the luxurious black interior and partial leather seats that make the interior more like a sanctuary. Taking a closer look, beauty is found in the details of the leather door trim panel and soft-to-touch leather steering wheel. As per cars.co.za, the car retails for R 374 950.

2. Mahindra Bolero double cab

The Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD Double Cab is one of the cheap double cab bakkies. It also has multiple functions and comes with various options. It has a 2.5 liter turbo diesel engine, fender flares, secure wheel openings, double cabs with cargo space, high ground clearance and much more.

Its distinctive front grille and stout stance make it one of the toughest vehicles on and off road. Mahindra Bolero is available in 4x2 and 4x4 in its double cab and comfortable even with heavy loads. It is also easy to maintain, saves fuel and offers unmatched utility, durability and reliability. The vehicle goes for R 293 999.

3. JMC Boarding double cab

JMC Boarding's double cabin truck was formerly known as JMC BD. After rebranding, it was introduced to the South African market around 2013. BD/Boarding was born out of a partnership between the Chinese giant Jiangling Motor Corporation and Isuzu Motors.

Which double cab bakkie is the most fuel efficient?

The pickup is mechanically and cosmetically similar to the Isuzu KB280 of the 4th generation. The boarding was equipped with a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine developing 84 kW at 3,600 rpm and 235 Nm of torque at 2,300 rpm. Paired with this engine is a 5-speed mechanical gearbox. The maximum speed when boarding is about 140 km/h. A used 2014 JMC goes for about R104 000.

4. Isuzu D Max double cab

The Isuzu Bucky range, now known as the Isuzu D-MAX, comprises an extensive portfolio of 30 models for South Africa and 13 models for the export market. It has higher-end derivatives meeting stricter demands.

Which double cab is best in South Africa?

One of the key innovations in the 2018 Isuzu D-MAX range is the introduction of the all-new 6-speed gearbox in its highly specialized 3.0-liter LX derivative model, replacing the 5-speed gearbox in the previous models. For fans of smooth-shifting automatics, the D-MAX offers a six-speed gearbox, identical to the one recently debuted in the Isuzu mu-X SUV. The 2022 version goes for about R859 900.

5. Ford Ranger Double Cab

With an exceptional 1-tonne carrying ability, the car is capable of towing up to 3,500 kg. Even with a double cab, there is still room for a load box length of 1,613mm in the Ranger Double Cab XL, XLT and Limited options (at floor without bedliner).

Which is the best double cab bakkie to buy in South Africa?

This brand has some of the best double cab bakkies for sale. Ford vehicles have a formidable range of engines, and rugged off-road capability. It comes standard with a 2.3L EcoBoost gasoline engine (turbo) and a 10-speed AT.

Inside, the automaker has installed a dashboard with a SYNC information and entertainment system in the center stack. Located in front of the driver, is the instrument panel featuring a centrally mounted speedometer and twoTFT displays. According to Ford.co.za the Ford Ranger double cab price ranges from R296 000 to R999 150.

Looking for the cheapest double cab bakkie in South Africa 2022 is easier thanks to the various websites available. If you cannot afford a new one, look for the second hand vehicle.

