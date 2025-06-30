South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan defended his leadership at SAFA’s NEC congress, insisting the association remains in capable hands despite mounting pressure

His presidency remains under heavy scrutiny following tough questions in Parliament, public mistrust, and SAFA’s ongoing financial and governance problems

Recent salary delays and Banyana Banyana’s training industrial action have heightened calls for Jordaan to step down from the association

South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan, has stood his ground and stuck to his guns, insisting that the football affairs of the country are in his capable hands.

Jordaan made the statement over the weekend during SAFA's NEC congress in Sandton.When quizzed by members of the media on various crucial issues, he avoided giving clear answers. He refuted reports of a crisis in the country's football administration and stated that the association had made many advancements over the past year.

SAFA President speaks out on his position amid calls for him to step down

Source: Getty Images

SAFA presidency remains under scrutiny

Earlier this month, Jordaan faced tough questions in Parliament, with MP Liam Jacobs challenging his leadership record during a Sports Portfolio Committee session. The fiery exchange centred on Jordaan’s accountability, particularly regarding travel expenses and overall management of the association.

While Jordaan maintained that his presidency is decided by SAFA members, public confidence in his leadership continues to erode. The scrutiny comes amid growing demands for transparency, fresh leadership, and better governance in South African football.

The organisation has repeatedly faced a myriad of challenges , the latest being in March when salaries were delayed, further exposing alleged mismanagement under Jordaan’s leadership.

Banyana Banyana boycott training over unpaid salaries

Over the weekend, Briefly News reported on industrial action undertaken by the ladies’ national football team over outstanding salaries. The players' demands include immediate payment for the April and June camps, which formed part of coach Desiree Ellis’ WAFCON preparations.

SAFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lydia Monyepao, explained that the misunderstanding stemmed from the scheduling of payment dates.

“The disagreement stemmed from the scheduling of payment dates. Regarding the bonuses, we have since resolved that issue. We recognise our commitment to the players, and for friendly matches, we provide a 30-day notice,” she explained.

SAFA President speaks out on his position amid calls for him to step down

Source: Getty Images

SAFA’s financial woes persist

The football mother body, SAFA, continues to grapple with financial problems that have become widely known and well-documented. Briefly News previously reported that the root of SAFA's financial woes stems from high bonuses paid to national teams and massive staff costs driven by excessive salaries , according to the FA's financial committee chair, Mxolisi Sibam.

Jordaan, however, dismissed any claims of financial mismanagement within the association.

“I am unaware of any financial mismanagement, and to my knowledge, the financial statements of SAFA were released and unanimously approved by all executive members.”

Lucas Radebe speaks out against Danny Jordaan

Briefly News previously reported that, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe had called on the South African Football Association (SAFA) President,

Radebe stated that there were other people who had the capability to lead South African football forward.

Source: Briefly News