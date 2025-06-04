SAFA president Danny Jordaan told Parliament that it is "not up to me" to decide whether he remains in office, insisting that only SAFA members can vote him out, despite mounting criticism

DA MP Liam Jacobs questioned Jordaan’s leadership and travel expenses during a heated Sports Portfolio Committee session, raising concerns about accountability and governance within SAFA.

Social media users expressed widespread frustration with Jordaan’s prolonged leadership, accusing him of clinging to power, dodging accountability, and presiding over a stagnating football administration.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan faced tough questions in Parliament this week, with DA MP Liam Jacobs challenging his leadership record during a Sports Portfolio Committee session. The fiery exchange centred on Jordaan’s accountability, especially concerning travel expenses and overall management of the association.

When asked if he believed he was a responsible leader, Jordaan defended his position by stating,

"It is not up to me to stay as president of SAFA; it is up to the members who vote to decide."

The embattled football boss has faced increasing scrutiny from the public and within political circles, with many questioning his extended tenure at the helm of South African football. Earlier in the session, the SAFA Chief Executive Officer disclosed to the committee that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos earned R1 million while the Amajita gaffer Raymond Mdaka got paid a paltry R50 000.

Social media erupts with mixed reactions.

Jordaan’s comments have drawn significant attention online, with netizens expressing a range of views on his continued leadership. Here’s a snapshot of what users had to say on social media:

@Vincent

"After running soccer for more than 30 years, like your defunct ANC branch, you will continue to be elected for life... until your kind is removed unceremoniously..."

@Mabetwa

"The 52 regions when they go for elections, they vote with empty stomachs. And you know what are the results of taking decisions on an empty stomach 🤔🤔🤔"

@Mongstar

"Lol corruption answers."

@Baijang

"Danny is a typical ANC deployee, he's gonna duck and dive when under pressure."

@Madumetsa

"These people can't answer questions neah."

@Ramahume

"He campaigns to be president yet he says he didn't say he wants to be president. Ai!"

@Yanga

"It’s not about regions wanting you to stay as that stands to be influenced with intimidation, bribery etc but what Jordaan isn’t being accountable about, is that he still wants to cling to power even though his leadership hasn’t done much for SAFA."

@Donovan

"I do not like Danny Jordaan, he should have been gone long ago. However, this boy is too ignorant; he is too much on Muvhango or Generations, trying to be the main character."

@Ernest

"Accountability is a very rare commodity in South Africa because there’s no monitoring team in every department... we can’t wait always for Portfolio Committees and SCOPA for accountability. Let’s have monitoring teams in all departments to nib corruption at the head!"

SAFA presidency remains under scrutiny

While Jordaan maintains that his presidency is decided by SAFA members, public confidence in his leadership continues to erode. The scrutiny comes amid growing demands for transparency, fresh leadership, and better governance in South African football.

The organization has repeatedly in the faced encountered a myriad of challenges, with the latest one in March when salaries were delayed, further exposing the mismanagement from Jordaan and his leadership.

Danny Jordaan speaks on Amajita bonus

