The South African Football Association (SAFA) has failed to pay staff salaries for March on time

In a letter to employees, SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao confirmed that the salaries would be delayed due to pending payments,

As Bafana Bafana prepares to face Benin tonight in their crucial World Cup qualifier in Ivory Coast, turmoil brews at SAFA House.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly failed to pay staff salaries for March on time, further exposing its deepening financial struggles.

SAFA CEO Confirms Payment Postponement

According to SowetanLIVE, in a letter addressed to employees on Monday, SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao confirmed that salaries, which are usually processed on the 25th of each month, would be delayed due to a pending payment from one of the association’s financial partners.

We regret to inform you that we will not be able to process your salaries as scheduled on Tuesday. Normally, salaries are paid on the 25th of every month. However, due to a delayed payment from one of our partners, we are unable to meet this deadline.

The letter stated.

The notice about the delay came just a day before the usual payday, coinciding with Bafana Bafana's preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Côte d'Ivoire.

A SAFA staff member shared the details with FARPost, stating,

We were told that the salaries would not be paid in time because one of the partners has delayed releasing funds. SAFA said it currently has no financial reserves to pay staff in the meantime.

SAFA assured its staff that the partner had committed to releasing the necessary funds next week, after which the salaries would be paid.

Netizens React

Confidence:

I just wonder why sponsors are shunning SAFA...."

David Seale:

For as long as Jordan is stl at the helm of our football the whole of SAFA will keep on having flu.

Thomas Lubisi:

Safa must ask donation from Motsepe foundation as usual. Safa always have issues of money.

Ntshebele:

What do you expect when the SAFA president is an ANC member in good standing?

Kaalkop:

Fire Danny Jordaan and fire this woman.

Thabang:

Danny Jordan must go.

Ernest Maluleke:

Whoever protecting Danny Jordan to remain on that SAFA boss he or she is not South African... this man has ruined SAFA for long time, no step has taken... he has a lots of raping n corruption allegations yet those cases have disappeared... untouchable man mess up SAFA..

Deep Themba:

Then Benin will get 3 points to us.

Broos Criticizes Pre-Match Training Denial

Briefly News previously reported that South African coach Hugo Broos has expressed frustration after Bafana Bafana was denied a pre-match training session at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Benin. Broos cited a FIFA rule that allows teams the right to train at the match venue before a game.

