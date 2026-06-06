Mpho Maboi has responded after social media users revived old allegations about her relationship with former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane

The broadcaster rejected claims that she benefited financially from the retired football star during their relationship

Her response sparked fresh debate online, with supporters and critics weighing in on the years-old matter

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Mpho Maboi has responded to viral gold digger claims involving ex-Bafana Bafana star Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Image: mphomaboi, reneilwe06

Source: Instagram

Mpho Maboi has hit back at viral "gold digger" claims involving her former partner, retired Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

The media personality responded after social media users revisited allegations about her relationship with the former football star, prompting widespread discussion online. Maboi dismissed the claims and challenged critics who were making assumptions about her personal life.

The controversy began after an X user shared a post claiming that Maboi had left Letsholonyane after his football career declined.

The post quickly gained traction, attracting hundreds of thousands of views, with many users debating the circumstances of the former couple's split.

Responding on 4 June 2026, Maboi posted:

"I’ve never seen a bunch of strangers so desperate for me to be broke… a whole ME!"

She added:

"This post says 'Tell me you know nothing about me without telling me…'"

She then finished off with a reference to X's monetisation programme, saying:

"Hope you’ll get a substantial pay out from Elon on this post my sister."

As the discussion intensified, some users accused Maboi of benefiting financially from the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder. When challenged by critics, Maboi repeatedly responded:

"Were you there?"

She also rejected allegations about her private life.

"You see going around talking speculations as fact. You don’t know me from a can of paint!! And no. I don’t sleep with politicians," she wrote.

Maboi added:

"Get your facts straight before you go around accusing people."

Old relationship thrust back into the spotlight

The online debate reignited public interest in Maboi's relationship with Letsholonyane, which dates back more than a decade.

The pair experienced a temporary split before reconciling and later marrying in a traditional ceremony in 2018. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2021.

Mpho Maboi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane in happier times. Image: mphomaboi

Source: Instagram

What Mpho Maboi previously revealed about her split from Reneilwe Letsholonyane

In a 2023 interview on 702, Maboi reflected on the end of her marriage and the speculation that followed.

"We got divorced and had been quiet about it. People assumed there has to be a third party involved or it has to be about money," she said.

She also spoke candidly about the challenges she experienced during the marriage.

"The worst thing that could have happened to my marriage was marriage itself. I firmly believe had we never got married we would probably still be together."

Maboi explained that despite efforts to save the relationship, including family meetings, she remained unhappy.

"I remember feeling very sad and feeling as though this was not what I wanted. This is not going how I wanted it to go."

The renewed online debate has once again placed the former couple's private life under public scrutiny years after their separation.

In the end, Maboi made it clear that she has little interest in engaging with speculation and believes many of her critics are commenting on events they know little about.

Ex-Orlando Pirates star dragged into R1.5 million divorce fight

Briefly News previously reported that former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi found himself at the centre of a growing divorce battle after his estranged wife challenged a proposed R1.5 million settlement.

Court papers filed in the Johannesburg High Court revealed that she wanted full disclosure of the former footballer's finances after he opposed the settlement during mediation. The dispute later escalated when Vilakazi filed a counterclaim, setting the stage for a legal showdown over money, maintenance and debt-related demands.

Source: Briefly News