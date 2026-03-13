A former South African football star is facing a tense legal showdown with his estranged wife over a disputed multi-million rand divorce settlement

Court papers disclosed a battle over financial transparency, with the wife seeking full disclosure of the ex-player’s finances to challenge his opposition to the settlement

The dispute has now escalated into counterclaims at the Johannesburg High Court, turning the couple’s divorce into a drawn-out legal fight

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a mental health specialist who shared her insights on the emotional impact of high-profile divorce disputes

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A former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star player is embroiled in a divorce battle with his estranged wife, who claims the ex-footballer failed to disclose his financial position in line with a proposed R1.5 million divorce settlement.

Bafana Bafana legend reportedly involved in a R1.5 million divorce battle with his estranged wife. Image: Brian Buhr

Source: Facebook

According to the Sunday Times, the wife filed an application for discovery at the Johannesburg High Court on February 9, 2026, after the football legend opposed the settlement amount during a mediation process that took place in December 2025. The wife argues that the former Buccaneer had been given a reasonable time to provide details of his finances.

She further contends that the disclosure will help her legal team determine whether the soccer star’s opposition to the proposed settlement amount is justified.

The discovery application states that she had already, over the past year, attempted to speed up the divorce proceedings by asking him to attend mediation with her. She said she had identified several mediators who could assist and shared their details with him, but he failed and refused to attend when requested.

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Divorce settlement dispute and financial demands

Part of the dispute around the settlement centres on the wife’s demand that the former PSL star pay more than R50,000 she accrued through an overdraft credit agreement with a commercial bank. The proposed agreement mainly focuses on the financial aspects of their relationship, particularly resolving all debt-related matters. Alternatively, the wife is seeking spousal maintenance of R20,000 per month for the next five years.

The Sunday Times understands that the former Orlando Pirates midfielder has since filed a counterclaim against his estranged wife. In it, he makes it clear that he does not oppose the divorce itself but disputes the financial amounts contained in the proposed R1.5 million settlement.

In the counterclaim, the ex-Bafana Bafana player does not propose alternative figures. Instead, he simply denies the amounts outlined in the initial settlement proposal. The filing states that, aside from admitting that the marriage relationship has irretrievably broken down and that there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation, the remainder of the claims are denied.

Briefly News spoke to mental health specialist Dr Faith Mahlangu, who shared her insights on the emotional impact of high-profile divorce disputes. She explained that when a private relationship plays out in public, the added pressure can worsen stress and anxiety for both parties. Constant media attention often amplifies feelings of embarrassment, isolation, and self-doubt, making it harder to process the end of a marriage healthily.

Dr Mahlangu also noted that divorce is emotionally taxing under any circumstances, but legal battles and financial disputes can trigger heightened fear and frustration. She emphasised the importance of prioritising support systems, whether through counselling, trusted friends, or family, to help navigate grief and uncertainty.

She added that high-profile cases affect not only those involved but also fans and the wider public, who may feel a sense of personal loss or disappointment because they’ve emotionally invested in the person’s story. According to Dr Mahlangu, this serves as a reminder that compassion is needed both for those directly involved and for ourselves as we react to their struggles.

The formerr PSL star and his wife are determined to end their six year marriage. Image:@FNBStadium

Source: Getty Images

Football divorce cases involving PSL stars

The couple, who appear determined to end their six-year marriage, sparked speculation about their separation after they stopped featuring each other on their social media pages. Although they had initially drafted a divorce settlement arrangement, the dispute over finances has seemingly complicated efforts to reach an amicable separation.

Other football stars have also been involved in high-profile divorce cases. Former Teko Modise was reportedly involved in a R1.2 million divorce settlement in his second marriage, while a senior figure at Kaizer Chiefs was also reportedly involved in a bitter divorce with his ex-wife in 2025.

Bobby Motaung is involved in a legal battle

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung is embroiled in legal trouble, with a Johannesburg-based property company reportedly heading to the High Court to attach his shares in the club and pursue a sequestration order against his estate.

The company, Pent Up Investment CC, is reportedly seeking to recover more than R4.5 million from Motaung, alleging that he defaulted on a longstanding debt linked to a failed property transaction dating back to 2009.

Source: Briefly News