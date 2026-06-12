Hundreds of learners at Tshilogoni Secondary School have been left without classrooms after several buildings were declared structurally unsafe

The closures followed a Department of Employment and Labour inspection that identified serious cracks and concerns about ageing asbestos roofing

The Limpopo Department of Education has promised additional mobile classrooms while longer-term infrastructure solutions are being considered

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Nearly 1,000 learners at Tshilogoni Secondary School in Nzhelele, Limpopo, are writing examinations in an old carport and under trees after several classrooms were closed due to safety concerns. The closures followed an inspection by the Department of Employment and Labour on 26 May 2026, which identified significant structural problems, including substantial cracks in classroom buildings and concerns about deteriorating asbestos roofing sheets.

A Limpopo school building appeared in bad shape with its corrugated roof entirely stripped away, leaving only the bare wooden rafters exposed. Image: Ground Up

Source: Facebook

Infrastructure challenges disrupt examinations

As a result, multiple classroom blocks and the administration building were declared unsafe, leaving hundreds of learners without adequate teaching and examination facilities during a critical academic period. Established in 1983, Tshilogoni Secondary School serves 983 learners and has reportedly been seeking infrastructure assistance for years. According to the school's governing body, requests for additional classrooms date back to 2015, while applications for mobile classrooms were submitted in 2023. Only three second-hand mobile units were reportedly provided despite growing infrastructure needs.

Ground Up reported that school representatives say some temporary structures are also in poor condition, with reports of leaking roofs and limited working space for both educators and management staff. Asakundi Makhalimela, a Grade 12 learner at the school opened about about the situation and said:

"The classroom blocks were closed just as we were preparing for our June exams. Writing in a shack and under trees is stressful, especially during the rainy season"

The visual showed the storeroom being used a staff room for teachers. Image: Ground Up

Source: Facebook

Education department promises intervention

The Limpopo Department of Education has confirmed that additional mobile classrooms will be provided as a temporary solution while longer-term plans are considered.

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said some buildings may ultimately require demolition, subject to engineering assessments and approval processes. Officials indicated that at least 11 mobile classrooms are expected to be provided once the necessary approvals have been finalised, although timelines have not yet been confirmed.

The heartbreaking crisis at Tshilogoni Secondary School highlights a broader, systemic issue facing the Limpopo Department of Education regarding crumbling rural school infrastructure. According to the 2023 National Infrastructure Asset Management Plan report by the Department of Basic Education, Limpopo historically accounts for some of the highest numbers of public schools requiring urgent structural maintenance, roof replacements, and the eradication of illegal asbestos materials.

3 Other Briefly News stories about Limpopo schools

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has commented on Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School in Sekhukhune after all 15 matriculants failed their 2025 exams, resulting in a 0% pass rate.

A Limpopo school was the only school in the country to record zero matric exam passes for the 2025 National Senior Certificate exam, sparking reactions on social media.

A young woman’s video questioning an alleged 0% matric pass rate at a Limpopo school reignited national conversations about education inequality.

Source: Briefly News