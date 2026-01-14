A young woman’s video questioning an alleged 0% matric pass rate at a Limpopo school reignited national conversations about education inequality

The clip pushed many to reflect on how national pass rates can sometimes hide the struggles faced by under-resourced schools

South Africans related to the frustration and disbelief expressed in the video, with many seeing it as a wake-up call about gaps in the education system

One matric results allegation forced South Africans to look beyond the headlines and question what progress really means, as well as the quality of education.

A video posted by @nkosi_joy in Johannesburg on 13 January 2026 has stirred debate after a young woman questioned how a Limpopo high school could allegedly record a 0% matric pass rate. In the clip, she reacts emotionally to reports claiming that all 15 matriculants at the school failed their 2025 National Senior Certificate exams. The claims surfaced shortly after the Department of Basic Education announced that the national matric class of 2025 achieved an overall pass rate of 88%, making the alleged results even more shocking.

The situation has reopened discussions around inequality within South Africa’s education system. While national results often highlight progress, they can sometimes mask challenges faced by under-resourced schools. Factors such as overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, limited learning materials and socioeconomic pressures continue to affect learner performance, particularly in rural areas.

Education gaps spark national concern

The video resonated widely online because it voiced a frustration many South Africans already feel. Viewers related to the disbelief and concern over how learners could fall so far behind despite national improvements. The contrast between the national pass rate and the alleged school outcome made the issue feel urgent and deeply troubling.

Reactions to user @nkosi_joy's video reflected a mix of anger, sadness and calls for accountability. Many expressed concern for the affected learners and questioned how support systems failed them. Others saw the moment as a reminder that educational progress needs to reach every corner of the country, not just headline figures.

Here's what Mzansi said

Manoko Lefa Moloto0_6 said:

“The school had 4 teachers from grades 8 to 12.”

Pitsi_walls said:

“I’m in grade 11 in the same school.”

ZeeWale Titsha said:

“You guys really do not know what multigrade teaching is. No high school should be allowed to offer that; one grade will always suffer.”

Unforgettable_Knox said:

“In KZN, when a school had a lower pass rate a few years ago, the community had a meeting with the principal and teachers, and their work produced impressive results in the last two years.”

Mphoza said:

“We lack teachers in Limpopo. During my matric year, we didn’t have agricultural science, geography, and maths literacy teachers.”

Tumelo said:

“From 40% to 47% to 0.0%. Yoh. 😭😭”

Troshka™ said:

“It’s no longer a pass rate, but a fail rate.”

Phoebe said:

“Don’t you get a few marks for just writing your student number?”

