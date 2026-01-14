A young husband and wife entertained the internet by sharing their past academic results with a sense of humour while at home

The video was shared on TikTok on January 13, 2026, where the duo laughed over their low marks and discussed their successful career transitions

Social media users were entertained and praised the couple for their refreshing energy and their message of encouragement for current learners

A married couple has gained massive attention online after deciding to review their old high school results in a light-hearted banter.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @thezindelas and garnered significant engagement from an audience that loved their playful dynamics.

In the video, the wife begins the roast by asking her husband to explain why he achieved three level 3s specifically in his major subjects. She points out that he received 41% for Physical Sciences, leading the man to laugh while admitting he had once hoped to become a cardiologist. In response, the husband took the wife's certificate and noted that she had also received 41% for Afrikaans.

The couple jokes about their matric results

The man continues to point out a low mark for accounting on his own record, but mentioned the strange fact that he eventually earned an accounting degree through a bridging course. He also teased his wife about her 51% mark in Mathematics, jokingly claiming the results explained her spelling habits. Both individuals acknowledged their successful level 6 marks before concluding with a motivational message. The husband, TikTok user @thezindelas, told those who just received their results that it is not about how one starts, but how one finishes.

SA love the refreshing energy of the Zindela couple

The clip went viral, gaining 460K views and nearly 1K comments from an online community that reacted with joy and described the interaction as a beautiful example of a happy young marriage. Many viewers noted how refreshing it was to see a couple getting along so well while being able to poke fun at one another. Some jokingly asked which of the two parents would be responsible for helping their children with homework in the future. Others expressed desire for similar marriages, noting how genuine and happy the couple looked throughout the exchange.

User @Baby Girl asked:

"Who helps kids with the homework 😩?"

User @Nokwazi Mkhatshwa commented:

"My mom basically failed matric, but she has a social work honours degree and a master's in sociology. The amount of 33% on her matric certificate did not dictate her success 🥰."

User @Motheo said:

"Definitely doing this with my husband one day 😭."

User @L shared:

"This is so healthy 😂."

User @Sizo.M commented:

"Lol, Yoh! I find my people. I've got the most embarrassing matric results ever. I went to college, then to varsity. I killed with distinctions there, because I was angry there, yho 😂."

User @Thuli said:

"This is so beautiful, showing those who feel like they didn't do well, it's not the end of the world.🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

