A learner from St. John’s College in Johannesburg gained national attention for his exceptional academic performance and plans for the future

The clip was shared on TikTok on January 13, 2026, where the young man discussed his upcoming transition to an international university community

Social media users were impressed and praised the learner for his results, noting his impressive speaking style during the broadcast interview

A top-performing matriculant shared his excitement after receiving nine distinctions in his final examination. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Menzi Bongwe, a St. John’s College learner, shared his disbelief and joy after securing nine distinctions in his final school examinations.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @whatsgoingonsa and garnered a massive 463K views along with 60K likes from an impressed online audience.

The video of the interview with a local radio station begins with the learner explaining that he feels elated to experience this milestone alongside his friends. He said he plans to spend the next eight or nine months before going to Harvard University by staying active through exercise and finding ways to give back to younger students at his school. Menzi noted that the journey was quite challenging because he holds himself to the highest standards possible.

Learner discusses academic balance and Harvard inspiration

In TikTok account @whatsgoingonsa's video, the young man admitted it was difficult to balance demanding academics with other aspects of life, but always prioritised spending time with his friends. Inspiration for his plans came from his brother, who is currently graduating from Harvard. Menzi said he feels secure knowing he is entering a community that offers both a fresh start and a world-class education in new surroundings. The young man says he believes maintaining these social connections was just as important as focusing on his studies.

Viewers were impressed by the learner's polished speaking style and academic excellence

Source: UGC

SA is impressed by the well-spoken Menzi

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who reacted with excitement to the news. Many viewers were impressed by his accent and noted that the young man already sounds like he fits perfectly in America. Some asked for his parents’ recipe for success after learning that his older brother was also a former St. John's College top-achiever, currently at Harvard. Others said that having a family member already at the prestigious institution likely made it easier to navigate the placement process.

User @tshiaaa joked:

"Nizwile, uthe ('Did you hear? he said) 'I'm elated' not 'I'm happy' 😂, congratulations 👏🏼."

User @Sunflower🇸🇩 asked:

"Is he Sazi’s brother? He also went to Harvard, I think?"

User @MMMwase added:

"This is what R25K monthly school fees give you!! Well done."

User @Basquiatand100others commented:

"Fun fact: if you have a family member who went to Harvard, you have a better chance of also getting accepted."

User @Zee155 said:

"I need his mom to tell us how she raised such focused, high-achieving kids. We need tools, Nkosi yami (my God)."

User @miss_jermk shared:

"He already has the accent 😅."

Watch the TikTok video below:

