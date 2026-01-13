A resilient young learner has been named the national top achiever in the special needs category for the 2025 matric examinations

The video was shared on TikTok, where the young woman detailed the physical health struggles she overcame during her final school year

Social media users were impressed and praised the learner for her tenacity, noting that her success serves as an inspiration to others

A national top achiever shared her emotional journey of balancing chronic pain with her final school examinations.

Source: TikTok

Takunda Muchuweni, a 2025 differently abled matric learner, has earned national recognition for her academic excellence despite facing significant physical obstacles.

Her video was shared on TikTok by @tiktok.billing on January 12, 2026, where it garnered massive engagement from a proud online community that celebrated her achievement.

The clip begins with the top achiever describing her journey as a roller coaster with many ups and downs. Takunda shared that her academic path was impacted by physical health challenges dating back to grade six when a major operation disrupted her third term. These difficulties, she said, continued into her matric year, where she experienced intense physical pain and illness during her final examinations. The pain influenced both her study methods and her ability to write her papers

Top matric learner celebrates academic success

The top achiever expressed that she remained consistent and focused despite not always knowing where she would end up. In the TikTok video shared by @tiktok.billing, Takunda mentioned focus and consistency as the key pieces of advice she could offer the Class of 2026. She promised others that things would work out in the end if they persevered through their specific challenges.

Viewers from across Mzansi celebrated the top achiever for making her family and country proud of her ranking.

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the top special needs student of 2025

The clip garnered 614K and over 1.5K comments from an online community that reacted with immense pride and showered Takunda with celebratory messages. Many viewers expressed being impressed by her resilience throughout her documented health challenges. Some noted that her story highlights how students with health issues can still excel, while others without such challenges often make excuses. One user tagged others to mention that the top achiever made her home country of Zimbabwe proud through her national ranking in South Africa. Commenters overall agreed that her excitement was well deserved, given the level of determination she displayed to reach the top of her category.

User @Monimang said:

"That time, our kids had 1000 excuses."

User @Mia.Phindulo added:

"Congratulations, Takunda❤️👏. So proud of you, my dear🫶."

User @Sparkling commented:

"Our special needs kids are so well represented. Never underestimate the power of the mighty God. God is good, God is great, Bafwethu🙏🏻. Class of 2025, well done. Bravo👏."

User @hlengiwe N.C added:

"Well done, baby girl. A girl child has really made us proud."

User @Khesu said:

"This is your time to shine, princess."

User @Abigail Feruzi

"Despite all odds, congratulations, my girl. So proud of you. Zimbabwe Halalala. Thank you, South Africa, for giving her the chance. Zandile, come celebrate."

Watch the TikTok video below:

