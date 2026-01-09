The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, discussed the findings of the department's probe into the matric exam paper leak

The department discovered in late December 2025 that a leak of several matric exam papers emanated from the government

She also discussed the fate of the students who were caught cheating during exams, and some South Africans applauded her

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 11 years of experience.

Siviwe Gwarube discussed the findings of the probe into the leaked papers.



PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, revealed that a department employee leaked the matric exam papers, which the department investigated in late December 2025.

Gwarube released the preliminary report into the leak and said on 9 January 2026 that the employee and another official linked to the breach were suspended. She added that the National Investigative Task Team, which was established to investigate the leak, found that the official leaked the papers to her son. Her son shared it in Tshwane, where 40 other learners from eight schools accessed the papers.

Where were the papers leaked from?

Gwarube said the papers were leaked from the Department's secure national examinations environment, where the papers are set, processed, and managed. She also said that the results of the 40 learners were withheld pending the investigation. She said the department was investigating the involvement of the second official. Each of the learners will be subjected to a disciplinary process. After an independent hearing, the findings will be referred to Umamlusi, who will be the final arbiter.

Which papers were leaked?

Seven question papers were leaked. These included English Home Languages Papers 1 to 3, Mathematics Papers 1 and 2, and Physical Sciences Papers 1 and 2.





South Africans call for arrests

Netizens, not satisfied with the suspensions, called for criminal prosecution. Others roasted Gwarube and the department.

Knowledge said sarcastically:

"Put them on special leave while you're organising the Commission of Inquiry."

Christo Wolf Peter said:

"And I guess the employee made a couple of bucks as well."

Mxolisi Frank Mathaba said:

"Kinda pointless investigation if you ask me. The result was obvious."

Best of Sports said:

"And we know that the employee won't get fired or charged or anything."

Siya Mazizi asked:

"Any arrests to spare?"

Matriculants discuss rewriting exam after results leak

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans speculated about the possibility of rewriting exams after seven English Home Language Paper 2 papers were leaked. A TikTok creator shared a video about the leak in December 2025 after Gwarube revealed the leak.

The content creator gave an overview of the Department's investigation since the papers were leaked. Some in the comment section weighed in on the case, and one made a suggestion about when the paper should be rewritten.

"Let them rewrite on the 16th. All of them. We want to groove in peace. These kids are all over taverns and clubs," she said.

