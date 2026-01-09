The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, announced that the Department has scrapped its lease with suspected cartel boss, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

Matlala was detained in 2024 after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, socialite Tebogo Thobejane, who survived a 2022 hit

South Africans were horrified at the extent of Matlala's influence, and some wondered how many more tenders he had with the government

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Dean Macpherson scrapped the DPWI's lease with Cat Matlala. Images: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure/ Facebook and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has cancelled its lease agreement with attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in 2025.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, posted the announcement on his @DeanMacpherson X account. In the statement, Macpherson announced that the department's lease agreement for a hospital facility in Tshwane West. Macpherson said the decision to cancel the lease came after testimonies given at the Ad Hoc Committee.

Ad Hoc Committee testimonies spur lease cancellation

Macpherson said that allegations were made before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament that the lease was allegedly obtained through irregular means. The Minister requested that the allegations be investigated. An internal probe was launched, and it revealed that the lease agreement did not come into operation lawfully.

The investigation also revealed that the facility was not declared a surplus to the South African Police Service's requirements, as it was still designated as operating under the police. He said that the department cancelled the lease as it does not tolerate the abuse of state resources.

Dean Macpherson cancelled Cat Matlala's lease agreement. Image: Department of Public Works

Source: Getty Images

Why did Matlala appear before the Ad Hoc Committee?

Matlala appeared before the Committee after it listed him as a witness. The committee was established in Parliament in 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged on 6 July 2025 that Matlala was part of a criminal syndicate which infiltrated the criminal justice system. Mkhwanazi also implicated suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

South Africans share thoughts

South Africans commenting on social media were not amused by the department's cancellation of its lease agreement with Matlala.

MK Party Stan said:

"You are very late. If Mkhwanazi kept quiet, Matlala would have continued with his business."

MDK Brothers said:

"Welcome to the party, even though you are late."

They Call Me Adam said:

"Now please help to terminate the employment of all who allowed the lease to even get to that point of being signed."

Lesiba said:

"You guys react only after public outcry. You're never proactive on anything."

Mpho Dikgang said:

"Playing to the gallery while acting like you're doing something when you're not doing anything."

Cat Matlala relocated to KZN facility

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Matlala was moved to the Kokstad Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal in December 2025. Matlala was initially detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

The Department of Correctional Services was silent on the reasons for the move. Kokstad is known as a super C-Max facility where the most dangerous criminals are detained.

Source: Briefly News