The South African government has charged March and March Movement, Operation Dudula, and the MK Party with inciting violence outside Addington Primary School

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma handed herself over to police, but the charges target the movements, not her personally

The row has sparked protests, court battles, and heated social media debate over immigration and school placements

DURBAN- The South African government has reportedly launched legal action against key anti-immigration groups, including the March and March Movement, Operation Dudula, and the MK Party, accusing them of inciting violence against illegal foreign nationals on 27 January 2026.

According to PSA Live, Advocate Zuma of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the South African government has reportedly opened cases against the March and March Movement, Operation Dudula, and the MKP for allegedly inciting violence against illegal foreign nationals outside Addington Primary School.

Providing clarity, Zuma said Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, as an individual, was not charged, but rather the movement as a whole. All three parties have been charged with public violence for the row on 21 January 2026. The matter is still to be referred to the NPA for a decision.

The leader surrendered to the police

The statement by the state follows the incident earlier on in the morning, when March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese‑Zuma handed herself over to police in Durban after being sought on allegations of inciting public violence linked to protests outside Addington Primary School. The protests driven by disputes over school placements and claims that foreign learners were being prioritised, have continued to attract clashes and a heated online debate. Authorities have denied the allegations of preferential treatment, emphasising that school admissions must follow lawful, non‑discriminatory processes.

Public reaction

@mr_guluva said:

"So basically, the state has opened a case against the majority of black South Africans,"

@msmonakhisi asked:

"Can't we open a case against our government for not protecting us?"

@RhuNdimande stated:

"As Nelson Mandela said: 'If the ANC does to you what the Apartheid government did to you, then you must do to the ANC what you did to the Apartheid government.Period."

@Siboguzzman commented:

"The government said, let’s test that confidence in court.Incitement is serious. So is ignoring root causes."

@RealMCDB said:

"Let us flood the police stations then because we are all guilty and we support the leaders."

Operation Dudula says it will continue its activities in and around public schools, intensifying its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals it believes are straining the education system. The group’s planned actions have drawn reactions from various communities, with critics warning that such a campaigns could disrupt schooling and violate learners’ constitutional rights.

The Gauteng High Court ordered that Operation Dudula must stop its targeted campaign against foreign nationals, including actions that involve demanding identification and blocking access to services. The court ruling aims to curb what it found to be unlawful conduct in the group’s activities against non‑citizens in public spaces. Operation Dudula’s attempts to continue these operations have been blocked as the legal process moves forward.

Briefly News previously reported that the March and March Movement led a protest in Durban calling on authorities to crack down on crime and illegal immigration, alleging that foreign nationals are contributing to social problems. Demonstrators marched through the city and demanded stronger enforcement of immigration laws and protection for South African citizens. The protest highlighted widespread frustration among participants over public safety and government responses to illegal immigration.

