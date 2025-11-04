The Gauteng High Court has prevented Operation Dudula from embarking on anti-migrant activities after passing an interdiction

Kopanong Africa Against Enophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, and other organisations applied for the interdict

The ruling said Operation Dudula had no right to remove people from public spaces, including hospitals and schools

Operation Dudula has been blocked from targeting foreign nationals. Image: Operation Dudula SA Movement

GAUTENG — The Gauteng High Court has put the brakes on Operation Dudula's anti-migrant operations, which they have been carrying out on public healthcare facilities. The court interdicted the organisation on 4 November 2025.

Journalist Canny Maphanga shared the judgment the court handed down on her @CannyMaphanga X account. Kopanong Africa Against Zenophobia, the Inner City Federation, the South African Informal Traders Forum, and Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement filed for an indictment against Operation Dudula. The interdiction aimed to stop Operation Dudula from continuing its campaigns against foreign nationals.

What does the order say?

The order stated that only an immigration officer or a police officer has the power to demand that another private person produce an identity document in terms of the Immigration Act. The order prevented Dudula from demanding that foreign nationals produce their identity documents.

Dudula was also retrained from intimidating, harassing, and assaulting foreign nationals, making public statements that would constitute hate speech, and interfering with access to schools and intimidating and harassing learners, teachers, or parents at schools.

