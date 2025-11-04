Court Blocks Operation Dudula From Continuing Foreign National-Targeted Operations
- The Gauteng High Court has prevented Operation Dudula from embarking on anti-migrant activities after passing an interdiction
- Kopanong Africa Against Enophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, and other organisations applied for the interdict
- The ruling said Operation Dudula had no right to remove people from public spaces, including hospitals and schools
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
GAUTENG — The Gauteng High Court has put the brakes on Operation Dudula's anti-migrant operations, which they have been carrying out on public healthcare facilities. The court interdicted the organisation on 4 November 2025.
Journalist Canny Maphanga shared the judgment the court handed down on her @CannyMaphanga X account. Kopanong Africa Against Zenophobia, the Inner City Federation, the South African Informal Traders Forum, and Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement filed for an indictment against Operation Dudula. The interdiction aimed to stop Operation Dudula from continuing its campaigns against foreign nationals.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
What does the order say?
The order stated that only an immigration officer or a police officer has the power to demand that another private person produce an identity document in terms of the Immigration Act. The order prevented Dudula from demanding that foreign nationals produce their identity documents.
Dudula was also retrained from intimidating, harassing, and assaulting foreign nationals, making public statements that would constitute hate speech, and interfering with access to schools and intimidating and harassing learners, teachers, or parents at schools.
Read the full judgment on X here:
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.