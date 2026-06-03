Derick Reinhardt, the legendary founder of Reinhardt Transport Group, passed away peacefully on 1 June 2026

The news was shared on Facebook, honouring Derick as a visionary entrepreneur who built his empire from a single truck into a national logistics leader

Former colleagues, suppliers, and members of the online trucking community shared their condolences, praising his humility, kindness, and unwavering work ethic

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Logistics industry pioneer Derick Reinhardt is remembered for building a transport empire from the ground up. Image: Fleetwatch

Source: Facebook

The South African transport and logistics sector is in mourning following the peaceful passing of one of its most respected pioneers, Derick Reinhardt. The visionary founding member of the Reinhardt Transport Group passed away on Monday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped local commercial hauling.

The sad post was shared by the Facebook account Fleetwatch on 3 June 2026, shocking many viewers who were not expecting such news. Describing the news as a severe gut-punch to the sector, Patrick O’Leary’s tribute detailed Derick’s incredible journey from operating a humble, one-truck show to directing a massive corporate giant in the transport industry. Despite his professional success and growing corporate stature over the decades, Patrick emphasised that Derick never lost his humble grounding. He added that Derick remained a true gentleman who treated everyone he encountered with equal respect and kindness.

The legacy of a humble industry leader

Derick Reinhardt founded Reinhardt Transport in 1982, famously building the business from a one-truck operation into a massive giant in the logistics industry. Despite his success, he is largely described as a man who remained humble until his last day. In an official statement, the company’s management team praised his visionary leadership, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. They promised to honour his memory by carrying his core values forward.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi sends condolences to the Reinhardt family

The announcement was met with a flood of sympathetic messages from the online community, with many wishing his family strength. Former colleagues called him a legend who will never be forgotten. They noted that he was a pleasure to work with, always greeted everyone by name, and believed in fair, win-win business deals.

Many described Derick as a respectful man who treated others with utmost respect. Image: Fleetwatch

Source: Facebook

User @Jennette Germond shared:

"Such sad news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

User @Juan JP Lange commented:

"A loss for sure, A Legacy left in his wake. I had only the briefest interaction, but with a genuine man who gave me full attention. RIP."

User @Gary Mark Freeman added:

"Sad news. Derick was a legendary man. Rest easy, sir."

User @Maretha Gerber commented:

"Truly a sad moment for trucking. Derick was a legend in the industry and made a difference in the South African market! Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace!"

User @Albrich Van Niekerk shared:

"Very sad indeed! A big tree has fallen!"

User @Patricia Cordier Kriel said:

"Lovely tribute, Patrick, your words beautifully capture the essence of a true gentleman, always remembered for his kindness and respect for others."

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Source: Briefly News