Authorities in Tanzania have seized the passport of Joe McCann as they investigate the mysterious passing of his fiancée, Ashly Robinson

An update on the case was shared on X, sparking a wave of debate among concerned viewers worldwide

Social media users praised the police for their swift action in holding the fiancé for questioning while the post-mortem results are pending

Tanzanian authorities confirmed they are holding Joe McCann for questioning regarding the death of Ashly. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

A news report revealed that Tanzanian police are holding US influencer Ashly’s fiancé for questioning following her alleged suicide after their engagement. Ashly died a few days after her 31st birthday, which was on 5 April.

A recent clip of the update of the story was shared by the US news broadcaster CBS on its X account on 14 April 2026. The post sparked a debate from concerned viewers who wished to know what exactly happened to Ashly.

The CBS journalist, Jericka Duncan, reported that she got hold of a press conference held by the Tanzanian authorities in Ashly's death. She said the police said they were holding the deceased fiancé, Joe McCann, for questioning and that his passport was seized until the post-mortem was concluded.

Ashly's fiancé is held for questioning in Tanzania

The reporter also noted that they tried to reach Joe for comments but were unsuccessful. She also noted that the family said they received a call from their daughter's fiancé saying that something had happened. In the video shared on the X account CBSNews, the reporter also added that the family confirmed that it was the resort staff who broke the news of Ashly's suicide and not the fiancé.

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Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Watch the X video below:

SA debates the Tanzanian authorities' decision

The clip gained traction online, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts. Many viewers were happy that the man was detained, saying he definitely has a case to answer. Some said the situation was very concerning, keen to know what led to Joe being held for questioning. Others were happy that the Tanzanian authorities were taking the matter seriously and hoped they would get to the bottom of how Ashly mysteriously died.

Ashly's family revealed they learned about her passing from the resort and not from her fiancé. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

User @Vumani3791 commented:

"I hope the family of the deceased gets justice. Somehow, he alleges that she hanged herself, but was noted to be posting on social media with no sign of remorse or shock. That's out of the ordinary, without doubt, he has a case to answer!"

User @mwarikariithi asked:

"This situation is very concerning. What actually happened in Zanzibar, and why are local authorities holding him for questioning now?"

User @CatfishHokes added:

"Sad case, but the silver lining is that the influencer likely influenced some others out there to not follow in her tragic direction."

User @AyveeZin01 shared:

"At least they're taking this a bit seriously."

User @EugeneSmarts said:

"That's so sad, man. I hope they get to the bottom of it."

3 Briefly News death-related articles

An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.

Ashly Robinson's mother shared that her daughter called her to tell her that she and her fiancé Joe had an argument that led to the Zanzibar resort's staff placing them in separate rooms, the day before she mysteriously died.

A popular American TikTok influencer, Rachel Tussey, has tragically passed away following severe complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Source: Briefly News