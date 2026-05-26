A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas has shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad

The video captured a rainy day in their new neighbourhood, revealing the lack of security fences around the homes

Local viewers wished the family well, with many pointing out how different the safety levels are compared to South Africa

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An Afrikaner family living in Texas showed Mzansi how well they've settled in the US. Image: Our Texas Chapter

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner family that relocated to the United States showcased a serene video of their new American life, captured on a peaceful rainy day. This was posted on their Facebook account, Our Texas Chapter, on 21 May 2026, giving South Africans a glimpse of the Texas neighbourhood they have chosen to settle in.

The family used the cosy weather to reflect on their immigration journey, captioning the video with a message of peace and gratitude. They shared how they spent the day cleaning their house, enjoying small family moments, and preparing comforting meals like a hot bowl of vegetable soup and pancakes to match the cool weather.

The Afrikaner family settles well in Texas

Looking forward to their new career steps, Facebook user Our Texas Chapter mentioned upcoming training sessions in CPR and First Aid. They shared that they are building their new chapter step by step.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi loves the Texas fenceless suburb life

The wholesome video attracted a wave of positive attention from social media users, who filled the comments with warm wishes for the family’s new life in the United States. Online spectators confessed to being in awe of the sense of safety displayed in the clip. They specifically pointed out that none of the houses in the suburban neighbourhood had high security walls or electric fencing.

Many locals wished to trade places with the small family. Image: Our Texas Chapter

Source: Facebook

User @Sue Hyman commented:

"I know a family that landed in Arizona and is so happy. They are already working and have good jobs. They were so well taken care of in the first five months."

User @Meyrtle Goeda added:

"I wish you rest and peace. SA is no longer the same. If I were much younger, I would definitely have also taken the step. One does not even feel safe in one's own home anymore. Enjoy everything and be happy."

User @Marietjie Jardim shared:

"Just look at that !!! No fences around the houses. Everything nice and clean there. Thankful you got rain. Is it summer at your place now?"

User @Ingrid Royston advised:

"Remember why you left when you are really homesick. Make a list of reasons, stick it on the fridge and remember. Good luck and God bless you all."

User @Elna Stadler said:

"Everything works out so beautifully for you. I believe you deserve all the blessings that come to you."

User @Debra Seagreen shared:

"I'm so happy for you. I dream of that."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

A South African woman living in America advised the 49 Afrikaner refugees to slow down when speaking to locals, saying their thick Afrikaans accents might make it difficult for others to understand

Source: Briefly News