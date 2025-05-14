An American woman shared practical tips for Afrikaner refugees arriving in the US, covering everything from language differences to cultural adjustments and job hunting

The video explains basic American customs like currency differences, the importance of drinking water, and why you shouldn't walk barefoot in shops

She encourages newcomers to get involved in their communities through volunteering and children's sports, promising that the difficult first four months will get easier

A former SA woman shared a video advising the 49 Afrikaner refugees to leave SA. Images: @Sonell87

Source: Twitter

A South African woman who's been living in the United States for three years has shared valuable advice for the 49 Afrikaner refugees who recently arrived in America this May. The video was posted by @BreakTheSilenceAboutSouthAfrica, a Facebook content creator who regularly discusses issues facing South Africans, from electricity prices to current affairs.

The woman, named Sonell, starts her message with a warm welcome but admits she can't speak Afrikaans in the video because most Americans only speak English, setting the tone for the cultural adjustments ahead.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cultural differences and practical tips

Sonell explains that even though both countries speak English, the languages are quite different, with Americans having their vocabulary that newcomers will need to learn. She breaks down the confusing American currency system, from pennies to a dollar.

Her key advice for communication is to speak slowly when people struggle to understand the thick Afrikaans accent. The video covers several cultural shocks Afrikaners might face. Summer is just beginning in America, with schools closing for three months of vacation. She stresses the importance of staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen in the hot weather.

One major difference she highlights is that Americans don't walk barefoot in shops. She reassures viewers that finding work is also easy and there's no discrimination based on skin colour, though people might look confused because of the accent rather than prejudice.

Sonell strongly encourages getting involved in the community immediately by volunteering and joining local activities. She shares her own experience serving on the city chamber board, planning events like the 4th of July celebrations and rodeos.

For families with children, she recommends signing them up for summer sports like baseball and softball, with football starting in autumn. She emphasises that South Africans are known for their good manners and friendliness, which Americans appreciate, making integration easier.

Perhaps most importantly, Sonell prepares newcomers for the emotional challenges with tips she found useful. She ends by affirming that Americans are excited about Afrikaner arrivals and will welcome them warmly.

A US-based SA woman shared a video detailing tips for Afrikaner refugees to learn how to assimilate into their communities quickly. Images: @BreakTheSilenceAboutSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the US woman

@Ronelle Badenhorst commented:

"Where do you come from originally, Brakpan? Where I come from, we were taught to tidy up and dress up before going to town. Your accent is still quite thick."

@Colleen Ekron Smit asked:

"What about English South Africans, can we also apply?"

@Debbie Ingram inquired:

"Where can we get info on the refugee for SA to go to America? My son (30) and granddaughter (9) would like to leave."

@Florian Wilsenach shared:

"Something that I found was that young Americans speak very fast, and I, to this day, do not always understand them. ( been here 10 years)."

@Pioneer Studios wondered:

"Where in the USA would you suggest is the best to consider?"

@Zak Van Reenen joked:

"You lost me at barefoot. Nothing like going to PNP and admiring your black soles when walking out, and wondering how your feet got like this if they wash the floors daily."

Other stories about the refugee Afrikaners

Briefly News recently reported on the first batch of Afrikaners arriving at Washington's Dulles Airport to a warm welcome from US officials, sparking debate about whether they truly qualify as refugees.

recently reported on the first batch of Afrikaners arriving at Washington's Dulles Airport to a warm welcome from US officials, sparking debate about whether they truly qualify as refugees. An Afrikaner man married to a Black South African woman refused to leave for America, with his hilarious reaction to Trump's refugee offer going viral on TikTok.

A content creator breaks down the entire US refugee application process for South African minorities, explaining who qualifies and warning about potential scams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News