A woman from Gqeberha sparked a media frenzy with her latest Temu purchase on social media

The lady showcased how her interesting tech device worked in a TikTok video that gained massive traction

South Africans reacted with mixed emotions as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

Technology never ceases to amaze us and continues to evolve every single day. One woman in Gqeberha showcased just how involved technology is as she flexed her latest purchase from the popular online store Temu.

Woman shows mini washing machine working in bucket

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @dhaki010 gave viewers a glimpse into her mini washing machines that fit inside a bucket.

In a short clip posted, she showcased the tiny gadgets she ordered from international shopping app Temu, while demonstrating how they work inside an ordinary household bucket.

The portable devices, which come with USB power cords, are designed to agitate water and soap in small batches of laundry, making them a budget-friendly and space-saving solution for quick washes. In the clip, the woman excitedly shows the mini washers in action, spinning and bubbling away inside the plastic bucket.

While taking to her TikTok comments, she simply explained that the machine does work when questioned by a social media user by saying:

"It does I wash my kitchen cloths because I'm very lazy to do so, and I barely get time to wash them while washing dishes since I have a dishwasher."

South Africans flocked to the comments section, with many impressed by the practicality and affordability of the product.

Temu, known for its low-cost household gadgets and viral online trends, continues to gain popularity in Mzansi. While some users expressed scepticism about the durability of the mini machines, others applauded the innovative solution for small laundry loads.

As South African peeps continue to embrace online shopping for practical and affordable home solutions, it seems mini washing machines are the latest must-have gadget to hit local wishlists.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to mini washing machine

People in South Africa took to the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Mastandi said:

"Please do blankets, I'm interested."

Pency Kasagga wrote:

"You're doing it wrong, ma'am. The place is in an empty bigger bucket straight up. Add water and soap, then clothes. Plug it in. It will create a swirl. Then that's how you'll see if it works or not."

Jackieramadu shared:

"This is the kindest washing machine I've ever seen."

Theresa Ratsupa replied:

"Maybe for newborn clothes, as for normal clothes.. I think not."

Daily relates a joke saying:

"It's giving nonchalant."

Canada | Model commented:

"It's washing with all due respect."

