A social media user showed off automatic pap makers, and those who couldn't prepare it were very happy.

People are loving a wholesome video of a content creator who casually cooked "umphokoqo", a maize meal dish also called an African salad that is enjoyed with maas.

The clip was shared by @sammzingelwa on TikTok and went viral, earning thousands of comments from impressed viewers.

Cooking made simple in a shack

In a now-viral video, the creator walks into a shack carrying a big box. After dropping bags on the bed, @sammzingelwa heads outside to wash hands before coming back to unbox a shiny, stunning new kitchen gadget. It’s the Appetite Automatic Pap Cooker, sold at Takealot, and it’s ready for action.

The content creator reads the instructions and then gets straight into it. The first step is to boil water. Then, they add salt and maize meal to prep the African salad. Once it’s set, the content creator closes the lid, presses the "pap" function and chills while it cooks, and later plates it up and enjoys the meal, all smooth and effortless.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi appreciates the plug

The viral clip gained 1.9M views, 127K likes, and 2.2K comments from social media users who were grateful for the plug. Many were shocked that such a product existed, thanking the content creator.

Some praised how sleek and easy the cooker made the whole process, saying it would be their new best friend. Others noticed the video was a paid partnership deal, and congratulated the influencer for scoring the big break and wished them more wins.

A local influencer had people asking where they could get he pap maker.

User @Claudine Dewet said:

"People saying it's being lazy... Not everyone is staying at home. Also, if you work hard and can have some convenience, why not? No one will give you a medal for working hard and burning yourself up to try and do everything manually."

User @Zimasa Mantsundu shared:

"This is helping us abo single mother, ngumsebenzi, ngabantwana, skolo (there's work, the kids, their school), and business."

User @Miss Metaphysically Inclined added:

"Hayi Sam, you don't know me, but I'm so proud of you. My heart is happy seeing you flourish. 😭."

User @Hlakoane -Tsimu Puseletso commented:

"The minute I saw paid partnership, I got so happy for you, chomi🥰."

User @Asmara.B shared:

"I wish you many more opportunities to have paid partnerships. You are so real and relatable."

User @Zee said:

"What a game changer sana🔥."

